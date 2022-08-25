Forbes Advocate

Welcome, Dr Gaya, friendly new face at Forbes Medical Centre

Updated August 25 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:00am
GOOD REPUTATION: Dr Gaya Vijeyekumar has joined Forbes Medical Centre for a six-month GP registrar placement.

Dr Gaya Vijeyekumar heard good things about Forbes Medical Centre, and she's hopeful she can contribute to our community in coming months as she learns from our local doctors.

