Welcome, Dr Gaya, friendly new face at Forbes Medical Centre

Dr Gaya Vijeyekumar heard good things about Forbes Medical Centre, and she's hopeful she can contribute to our community in coming months as she learns from our local doctors.
Dr Gaya has just started a six-month GP registrar placement at the local practice, taking one of the final steps in specialising in general practice.
She's been working in Sydney hospitals, with another GP term in a suburban Sydney medical centre, for the past four of five years so Forbes is a real shift - one she's looking forward to.
"It's good to try different things - you don't really know what's out there," she said.
"The GPs here have got a really wide skill base - they do everything."
The continuity of care a rural GP has is also part of the appeal of a country practice - the chance to follow up and see whether a treatment or recommendation has had benefit.
"I've always liked health sciences, even in school," Dr Gaya said.
"Initially I was going to do something in research, I did a medical science degree."
She found she'd prefer to work with people than in a laboratory, so she's pursued a career in medicine.
"I have family in medicine, I've grown up with it," Dr Gaya said.
It gives her the opportunity to contribute to the community and people around her, as well as providing new and different challenges every day.
So why Forbes? Dr Gaya heard good things about the Medical Centre through connections with other GP registrars here.
Since arriving, she's finding both the staff at the centre and in the local community friendly and helpful.
"I'm very grateful that people are welcoming me so nicely into their community - all the patients have been so nice, super friendly," she said.
"I think I'll learn a lot in this term, and hopefully help a lot of people."
