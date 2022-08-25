Gathering helps early childhood educators get intentional

Early childhood education is so much more than child minding or crowd control, it's a space where real change can be made and impact our whole community in the long term.
More than 100 early childhood educators got together at Forbes Preschool this week, and their passion for their work was palpable.
Presenter Catharine Hydon and Forbes Preschool Director Amy Shine said the one-day conference was a chance to get intentional about creating and delivering "amazing programs for our young children".
It's been a pretty stressful couple of years in the sector and the challenges continue.
That's a big part of the reason Catharine, a consultant with extensive early childhood education experience and research, says it's vital educators have opportunities like this one.
"We're trying to bring a whole bunch of educators who've had a pretty stressful couple of years together to think, and create, and to deliver amazing programs for our young children," she said.
"It's also a recognition ... looking after educators who have been at the front line."
The past couple of years have changed so much for so many people, and while educators deal with the ongoing challenges of COVID they also need to focus on children, on teaching and on learning, she says.
Two-and-a-half years is a long time in the lives of the little ones these educators are working with, and Catharine says their educators are well aware this generation may have different strengths and needs in future.
"There might be families worried about their children's wellbeing, what's the future going to look like for my children," Catharine said.
"We want to reassure families that we have got really strong plans in place, we're thinking about what children need now in order to be successful in future.
"We're making plans for what does it mean to be a 21st century learner, how do we equip children for a world that we can't predict?
"It's that overused thing - it does take a village - we want to make sure we're working with families ... we want to be joining with them in raising their children well, walk alongside them - not to take away from their role in any way."
Amy entered early childhood because "it's the best job in the world" and her consistent message in her role has been that young children matter.
"We are really making a difference," she said. "You can see in our community long-term outcomes. If we have quality early childhood it impacts on the whole community."
It's also important to look after our early childhood educators and the conference was a chance to do that.
Educators also had the chance to join workshops ranging from speech pathology to mental health and wellbeing, reconciliation and learning environments.
