Sam to star with NSW Country soccer side

Samuel Motley has been selected for the NSW Country Under 15s soccer side to contest the 2022 National Youth Football Championships at Coffs Harbour this month.
It's a well-deserved honour for the young Forbes player, who travels to Orange for training with Western NSW FC and the Talent Support Program every week, and further abroad for competition in the Football NSW Boys' Youth League.
Coach Andrew Fearnley says Sam, who's in Year 9 at Red Bend Catholic College, is one of a squad of 17 selected through the Talent Support Program which incorporates hubs right through NSW.
Sam plays wide defence, specialising at right fullback for his Western team
"He's very good at going forward and confident on the ball," Fearnley said.
"He's pretty switched on at being able to defend quickly, and he's got technical ability on the ball.
"He's done well through the process and we're looking forward to what he can do when we get to nationals."
Nationals start on September 26, for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 18 teams in contention, and Country NSW will meet Victoria Country, Queensland Country, Northern Territory, Tasmania, and Northern NSW Black in their pool.
They'll then contest the play-offs or semi-finals, depending on results.
