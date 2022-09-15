Forbes Advocate

Sam to star with NSW Country soccer side

September 15 2022 - 8:00pm
Forbes' Samuel Motley has been selected for the NSW Country side to compete in the 2022 National Youth Football Championships at Coffs Harbour. Picture courtesy Brett Pinkstone.

Samuel Motley has been selected for the NSW Country Under 15s soccer side to contest the 2022 National Youth Football Championships at Coffs Harbour this month.

