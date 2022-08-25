Forbes Advocate

Alex Milsom, Forbes Swampies

Updated August 25 2022 - 10:07am, first published 9:56am
Our Orange / Forbes Under 12 Swamp Tigers stormed past Bathurst Bushrangers to lock in the minor premiership and a grand final berth. Picture supplied.

The Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's will take on the Dubbo Demons and Bathurst Giants respectively in the 2022 AFL Central West Junior Grand Finals this Sunday to be held in Bathurst.

