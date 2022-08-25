The Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's will take on the Dubbo Demons and Bathurst Giants respectively in the 2022 AFL Central West Junior Grand Finals this Sunday to be held in Bathurst.
For the fourth straight game in 2022, the Orange/Forbes 12's and 14's stormed past the Bathurst Bushrangers in the second half to take big wins and lock in the grand final spots courtesy of finishing minor premiers as a result of the victory over the teal and black in atrocious conditions in Orange on Sunday August 14.
In the under 12's the Swamp Tigers were comfortable victors - winning 16.8 (104) to 5.3 (33) - with Bathurst again falling victim to the deficiencies that have plagued it throughout 2022 with an inability to shut down opposition scoring.
Orange/Forbes breezed through the Bushrangers' defence particularly in the second half as the Swamp Tigers kicked nine goals to three after half-time.
James McIntyre was best afield, gathering several disposals and booting four goals, followed by Forbes' Max Ridge who played strongly in the ruck and moved forward in the second half and kicked his first AFL goal.
The Swamp Tigers got off to a strong opening, Joey Bock's pair of goals in the opening minutes setting up a convincing first term and leading by 39 at the first break.
Bathurst fought gamely in the second quarter to hang in there but the Swamp Tigers had more options and sliced through the Bushrangers defence and lead by 31 points at half time.
Orange/Forbes then shattered the Bathurst resistance in the second half piling on 58 points while conceding only 18 late in the fourth quarter to take the win, ice the minor premiership and claim the first spot in the Grand Final.
The under 12's opponent next week will be the Dubbo Demons after they upset the second placed Bathurst Giants 6.7 (43) to 3.2 (20) last weekend.
Dubbo have found form at the right time of the year and will be tough to beat in the decider.
Orange/Forbes also claimed the minor premiership and the first spot in the Grand Final for the under 14's division when they claimed victory over a dogged Bathurst Bushrangers and Dubbo upset the Bathurst Giants by three points two weeks ago.
The Swamp Tigers four goals in the opening quarter gave them a 20 point lead at quarter time.
Bathurst stayed within touching distance in the second quarter but the Swamp Tigers scored one goal three to extend their lead to 29 at half time.
Bathurst continued to hang in there in the third term and Orange/Forbes looked set to run away with the game when Cayden Metzeling kicked his second goal to extend the lead midway through the term but a late goal to Sebastian King steadied Bathurst back to a 35 point deficit at three-quarter time.
Neither team able to score in the final quarter and the final score remained as it was at three quarter time, with the Swamp Tigers taking the win 7.7 (490 to 2.1 (13).
The victory secured Orange/Forbes the minor premiership and a spot in this week's Grand Final v the Bathurst Giants - the Giants accounting for Dubbo 11.10 (76) to 3.0 (18) last Sunday.
The under 14's Grand Final has the potential to be the game of the day, as barely anything has separated these two teams all year.
In the other Grand Finals Orange Youth Girls will play Bathurst Bushrangers, while in the under 17's Orange will take on the Bathurst Giants in what should be two cracking games of AFL football.
Next week the Swamp Tigers will take the field for the last time in 2022 and no matter the results on the day we would like to congratulate all FJAFL players for their commitment this year and making the Grand Final.
Good luck to both teams. It's great to be a Swampie!
