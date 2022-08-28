A torrent of fast-moving water ploughed two workers into scaffolding at an underground mine "with force" earlier this month, leaving both injured.
The "dangerous incident" - as it was categorised by independent government inspectors - took place at NorthParkes gold and copper reserve, August 3.
Advertisement
Managing director Jianjun Tian declined to answer questions about the severity of the injuries or ongoing safety of the worksite, but said: "[We] followed all relevant protocol."
Inspectors from the NSW Government's Resource Regulator investigated the incident, and ordered some work to stop until corrective measures could be implemented.
A summary of their findings reveals both employees were hit "with force" and "pushed onto scaffolding" by an inrush of water that had unknowingly built-up in a feed bin above.
A spokesperson said: "Both suffered minor bruises and abrasions ... One worker received first aid treatment on site and the other was assessed in hospital and released without treatment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.