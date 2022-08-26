Allegations involving burner phones, a covert internal police investigation, wiretapping, and leaks of classified information were foreshadowed in opening statements at the trial of a well-known country cop this week in Orange.
Parkes Sergeant Steve Brett Howard is fighting two charges: professional malpractice, and attempting to obstruct the course of justice. The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors allege he forwarded confidential police information to personal acquaintances, failed to declare a conflict of interest, and neglected his duties - primarily in in the Central West towns of Parkes and Forbes.
After an internal investigation into his conduct was initiated, he then allegedly obtained multiple phone numbers and secretly communicated with select colleagues in an alleged attempt to obstruct proceedings.
The complex court case is likely to take weeks. Evidence presented to the jury will include recorded phone calls, text messages, testimony from Howard's police colleagues, and other witnesses, the prosecution said.
Howard joined NSW police 32 years ago in Sydney. He served in Parkes - his barrister said - from 2006 until he was suspended in 2020.
The trial began about 2.30pm Wednesday at Orange District Court. Howard wore a navy blue jacket with a striped tie, and was accompanied by a representative from the NSW Police Association.
Judge Graham Turnbull requested Howard socially distance, to avoid the need to wear a mask. This allows the jury to examine his reaction to testimony and evidence.
In opening arguments Crown Prosecutor Talitha Hennessy briefly laid out the 12 counts of malpractice, and single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice:
The malpractice charges specifically relate to allegations Howard abused his access to an internal police computer database - known as COPS - to pass confidential information about investigations or other matters to civilian acquaintances.
Alleged instances include relaying unproven sexual assault allegations, forwarding the personal details of criminal suspects to their alleged victims, and informing a personal friend their new neighbour was on a child protection register.
Hennessy also alleged the policeman neglected his responsibilities and failed to declare a conflict of interest when he did not follow up a witness report lodged by his ex-brother in law.
The separate obstruction charges allege Howard obtained two secret phone numbers - suspecting his primary mobile was "bugged" - after he was suspended in 2020, and used these in an alleged attempt to interfere with the ongoing investigation.
Howard allegedly contacted select colleagues with the secondary numbers, requesting information on the inquiry and the names of police involved. A list of involved parties was allegedly found at his home.
"This is our opening to you," prosecutor Hennessy said. "During this trial you will hear the evidence ... the witnesses, the telephone calls, each of the documents ... and a lot of background about the policing system."
In the defence's opening address Barrister Brett Longville said his client did not dispute the general chronology of some events described but: "The ultimate issue is whether Mr Howard's behaviour constituted misconduct in the relevant sense."
Mr Longville said the defence will contest - among other things - that the alleged malpractice was wilful, always took place while on duty, was unjustified, or serious to the extent warranting criminal punishment.
Regarding the obstruction allegations, Mr Longville said Howard's behaviour was not intended to influence the investigation, and did not. Existence of multiple numbers isn't evidence of wrongdoing, he said.
The barrister further argued "course of justice" exclusively references matters before a court, which Howard's alleged wrongdoings were not: "Police investigations do not form part of the 'course of justice'."
A 15-person jury has been empanelled, comprising five men and 10 women. The extra three members are a contingency against COVID-19 withdrawals, according to Judge Turnbull.
The pool will be whittled down to 12 via a balloting system before the trial ends. A guilty verdict requires a unanimous decision.
Steve Brett Howard has pleaded not guilty to all charges. At the opening of the case, Judge Turnbull reminded the jury and public gallery: "He's considered innocent ... presume innocence."
The first evidence in R V Steve Brett Howard was presented to the Jury on Thursday. The court case is likely to take weeks.
