Another minor flood peak on its way to Forbes, Jemalong

The flood peak from rainfall earlier this week is expected through Forbes Friday evening and downstream into Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's update at midday Friday predicted the river would peak near 4.2m at Cottons Weir, with minor flooding, on Friday night.
The peak at Jemalong Weir Downstream is expected to reach 7.4m overnight Friday and into Saturday with continued minor flooding.
Official rainfall figures for Forbes airport sit just below 500mm for the year to August 26, with 499.6mm the official measurement.
That follows a whopping 1052.2mm of rain in 2021 - Forbes' highest rainfall since the airport weather station records started in 1996 and second only to 1950 with 1130mm on Camp Street records.
Floodwaters from the upper Lachlan River and its tributaries have caused renewed and prolonged flooding at Cottons Weir, Jemalong and downstream.
The river has been at minor flood level at Jemalong since August 19, and had risen to the minor flood level on August 12 and 13 as well.
The State Emergency Service advises that landowners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks should monitor river levels and the weather, and:
Please check road conditions on the Forbes Shire Council website as there can be water over Bedgerabong Road and the South Condobolin Road - as well as rural roads - at minor flood levels.
