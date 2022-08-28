Grand final bound: Magpies overcome 22-point deficit to defeat Orange CYMS

Never count the Magpies out.
Forbes' first grade side overcame a 22-point deficit to Orange CYMS to claim their place in the inaugural Peter McDonald Cup grand final before a vocal home crowd on Sunday.
"Ecstatic. A thousand times over," captain Nick Greenhalgh said as the fans flocked onto Spooner Oval to celebrate a 40-30 victory.
"I'm lost for words right now. It's unbelievable.
"We just had belief. We've got a little motto "success comes to those who never give up" - that's what we said at half time and we just came out firing.
"That crowd in that back corner just got us home I think, it was unbelievable."
The renowned Magpies home crowd had been pretty subdued at half time. Forbes was down 4-26 and Mitchell Andrews had been sent off for 10 minutes.
The Group 11 representatives had scored first - with a try to Zeke Hartwig in the corner - but from there the momentum was with the visitors all the way with Orange CYMS capitalising with three tries.
"We didn't have enough ball, we had to defend a lot," coach Cameron Greenhalgh said post-match.
"I said to the boys at half time, you need to have the belief.
"If we get our fair share of football and stick to our plan of how we want to play the game, we'll hopefully come out the other end of it."
"There's fellas that have been in games like this before and been - probably not that far behind - but they can turn themselves around," Greenhalgh added.
"You can tell, they get that look in their eye.
"It was an effort ... but once they get on a roll they can be hard to pull back."
They certainly did get that look and they could not be reined in, piling on 36 points in a second half that couldn't have been more different to the first.
The hosts put down try after try before a jubilant fan group at the southern end of the field. It was 10-26, then 16-26, then 22-26.
It was captain Nick Greenhalgh who had the honour of putting the ball down under the posts to put his team back in the lead.
"It was 26-4 (at half time) we weren't content with it but we knew we could track 'em down," Greenhalgh said.
"We had belief in each other, we're all family and we had belief.
"Once we scored a couple we got that belief a little bit more, and more, and it just grew and we came home."
The Magpies have a fire in their belly as they head into the next week - and Greenhalgh couldn't be more grateful to the Forbes fans.
"I wish I could go and have a beer with every person in Forbes but we'll get the job done and I'll have a beer next week," he said.
"We'll rest up, we'll get to training on Tuesday and rip in and get ready."
