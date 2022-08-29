Bathurst earn grand final berth, but Platypi ladies show our future is bright

It wasn't the result they wanted, but our Platypi ladies have walked away from a loss in the grand final qualifier with their heads held high.
The benchmark Bathurst Bulldogs side will progress to the Westfund Ferguson Cup grand final against Dubbo Roos after Saturday's victory, but our blues were happy to have restricted them to 23 points in the contest.
It's the furthest our squad has progressed in the women's competition since they made their debut just a couple of seasons ago, and Saturday's captain Amy Townsend reckons Forbes absolutely stood up to Bathurst.
Bulldogs had the vast majority of possession in the clash at Cowra, the Platypi doing a mountain of defensive work.
"At no point in the game did we have the run of play," she said afterwards.
"We spent three quarters of the game defending and two thirds of that on the line.
"I think it was 8-nil at half time and the tries they got were runaway tries.
"We just came out a little bit flat after half-time and you can't do that against Bathurst," she said.
Bathurst has a host of central west and country players, and Townsend says this is the closest Forbes has got to them in four years.
"I think everyone is really impressed with how far we have come this year," she said.
"It wasn't the result we wanted but a lot of girls will take a lot of confidence away from that - the future is bright.
"Everyone has already shifted to thinking about next year - there weren't many down-and-out like you get you're one short of a grand final."
The Platypi brought in a host of league tag recruits this year and those in particular have impressed Townsend.
"In the pre-season we were struggling for numbers, especially going from 10-a-side to 15-a-side," Townsend said.
Her hard work in recruitment paid dividends, but those new players were really still in their pre-season as the competition proper got under way.
"To see them adapt and change so quickly was amazing," Townsend said.
When it came to the grand final qualifier they were down numbers with injuries, including captain Lua Filimoeulie.
One dedicated young player made the trip to Cowra for the game even though she had to leave at half time to travel to her junior league tag grand final.
"Considering that we have a very young team, they will be all the better for the experience next year," Townsend said.
Bathurst Bulldogs now host Dubbo Roos in the ladies grand final this Saturday, with kick off at 11am.
Forbes Rugby Union's presentation night is on Friday, September 16. Ticket sales close Monday, September 12.
It's not all over, however, two of our men's rugby stars in Charlie French and Mahe Fangupo have been selected for the Country Cockatoos side. That story to come.
