Vale Tracey Prior, 'a star who always burns bright'

Soulmate of Kim Wright and fond friend of Sheryl Garner, beloved daughter of Daph and the late John Prior, sister and sister-in-law of Mick and Debbie, Ian, Phil and Jude, Lisa and Tony, loving auntie to her neices and nephews.
A celebration of Tracey's life was held at Forbes Rugby Club on Friday, August 26. Tributes flowed from friends and family, with the following tribute read by Tracey's nephews Brendan and Cameron ...
My friend, my family, the word used by her 'my confidante' - a word used by many.
Tracey Lynette Prior, born to William John and Daphne Joan Prior, youngest sibling to Michael, Ian, Phillip and Lisa.
From eldest to youngest, with Michael being 12 years older than Tracey, a generational gap took place with Michael and Ian moving out, leaving John and Daph to contend with Phillip, Tracy and Lisa and their shenanigans. What a household that would have been!
Phill recalls playing league with Tracey, while on his knees, using Tracey as a tackle bag. Phil would let her get to 4-nil, then beat her 5 - 4, where she would run inside crying to mum and dad.
In Tracey's early life she lived across the road from the school at Wirrinya, however, when it came to going to school, the teacher she hated, which meant she would run back home across the road. For the first couple of days, the teacher tied Tracey to the chair in an attempt to keep her at school, however, this didn't work.
The next thing was for Daph to sit with Tracey whilst she was in school and this continued for two weeks straight - poor Daph could only go home at recess and lunch because that was the only time Tracey was happy to be at school.
Daph remembers Tracey told her that she didn't need to be at school because she could already count to 10 and she always watched Sesame Street. Education complete!
She did embrace school eventually and kicked on to Forbes High. She was house captain of Nguri in the later high school years. Many people will remember "The Green Gremlin" on muck-up day. The car being driven by Tracey onto the old quad near the canteen, now the COLA area.
A very proud moment for her Mum and Dad, however, was Trace taking out 10th place in State photography.
I'd like to share a few words from Cherie Muir (nee Hodges), who was one of Tracey's closest friends:
Tracey Lynette Prior was a walking enigma. Gregarious and audacious, while vulnerable, selfless, soft and true. The light in any room. A friend in your corner.
She was persuasive and ridiculously funny and sometimes out of bounds. But you always let her off because you were richer for the interaction. She had a knack of being a punish - pestering you - while at the same time endearing herself to you.
It was no surprise to her school friends that Tracey went on to lead and influence from early adulthood.
Creating the environments and providing the support necessary for people to be their best, and achieving better outcomes for many, many people as a result.
They say you grieve big because you loved big. Trace, your school mates are grieving big.
Trace found her passion while employed for Aruma, formerly known as House With No Steps, many years ago. Helping people to live their best lives. No obstacle or barrier was going to stop this girl live her passion that grew from humble beginnings.
Trace underwent her Diploma in Social Services majoring in Disabilities. She also put herself through TAFE for computer learning, however, most of her IT prowess was self-taught.
Trace begun her working life at Woolworths, then worked with ET Enterprises running Karaoke and DJ-ing around the Central West for some extra cash. She was Project Manager overseeing the building of the two disability specific houses in Cowra, giving 24 hour support to residents.
She was service manager at the HWNS, mentoring staff that support people with disabilities. Finally a systems and solutions lead IT specialist writing programs for Aruma.
Trace made a vast contribution to Central West Rugby supporting Peter Venstra getting on-line with Social-Media: Facebook, Rugby registration and many other technical requirements.
Tracey had many other loves outside of work and IT. She loved her movies, music, and collecting T-shirts.
Quotes from movies are always a thrown-out challenge to anyone that would take the bait, Trace and myself often had a quote-off via text.
If you knew her, you would know that she woke up with lyrics on her lips.
Along with music, concerts and theatre were also up there: among some of those attended were, Lion King, Adele, Pink, Mark Wilkinson, Elton John, Keith Urban, James Blunt, Katie Perry, The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera, plus many more.
Whether it was being entertained, or entertaining others, she loved it all.
Tracey enjoyed performing, acting and singing. She was involved in many local productions, from Wirrinya Wags, Bedgerabong Red faces, Kidney Kar Review nights and the Bali Ball. Rehearsals were always filled with laughter.
She had an amazing singing voice that was adored by all. There were always requests to sing at weddings or social events which she happily obliged. Friends and locals would often ask Trace to sing her famous rendition of Build me up Buttercup.
Family was really important to Tracey. She took her role as an aunt very seriously, treating her nephews and nieces like her own children.
She happily organised family birthdays, presents and special occasions. At which her good humor and dazzling smile was on display. It was never about receiving for Trace. It was always about seeing the reactions of those who received the gift.
Tracey's boxing day shindigs and New Year's Eve parties always bought people undone. She loved a good dress up theme and would keep the party going with inventive games and plenty of booze.
Along with her love of family and friends, Tracey had a long line of cherished pets. Her love of animals is reflected with Peppi, who suffered dress ups on many occasions. Casey, Rigby, Hendrix, Fergus, Ziggy and her offspring Wilbur and Buddah and not to mention the street cat called Pussa Prior.
Tracey's love of Rugby Union began early on while watching her brothers play on the weekends, so it was a natural progression to follow in their rugby footsteps. She learnt a lot about swilling beer, sideline banter and how to manage a rowdy bunch of boys.
Tracey was the first female president of the Forbes Rugby Club continuing in this role for several years. Her leadership was admired by all and she was proud of her achievements during this time. A recent recorded birthday message from the FRUC rugby girls highlighted her role as an inspiring leader, a mentor, the instigator of girls rugby and a friend to all.
We also need to talk about the FF&FF girls. An elite group of friends who loved to get away for a mini break which included a lot of fun and a beverage or two, or three ...
Tracey, "Chief", was the main organiser of trips and events. The Chief was always the centre of anything funny and this is reflected in all of the memories captured in photos we now hold dear.
Tracey always used her adventures as an excuse to buy more t-shirts. She couldn't go past a Hard Rock Café or a Bubba Gump restaurant without stopping for a cocktail and new tee. On top of her own purchases, she had a never-ending supply of t-shirts sent to her from friends and family overseas who knew of the obsession.
It won't come as a surprise that Trace was a typical Leo. Confident, proud, brave and a person who lived life to the fullest. She was a natural leader amongst her family, friends and colleagues.
Leos typically pursue their goals and ambitions with great determination. They aren't likely to be fazed when the going gets tough. Leos are also known for their physical and mental fortitude and this was seen in Trace's recent cancer battle.
The Prior family would like to thank Kim, Sheryl, Lisa and Michelle for loving care of Tracey during her illness.
Tracey was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend and words can't describe the huge hole that will be left by her passing.
What joy she brings in so many ways - a star who always burns bright.
