Forbes Advocate

Vale Tracey Prior, 'a star who always burns bright'

August 30 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A star that always burns bright ... the late Tracey Lynette Prior. Picture supplied.

Soulmate of Kim Wright and fond friend of Sheryl Garner, beloved daughter of Daph and the late John Prior, sister and sister-in-law of Mick and Debbie, Ian, Phil and Jude, Lisa and Tony, loving auntie to her neices and nephews.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.