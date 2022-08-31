Forbes Advocate

Mixed results but plenty for our pennants bowlers to celebrate

August 31 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a mixed weekend for pennant bowlers out of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club with the No 2's recording a win over over the previously undefeated Mudgee combination on Saturday while on Sunday they drew on the scoreboard with West Dubbo. Forbes had the advantage of home games in both matches.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.