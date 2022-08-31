Mixed results but plenty for our pennants bowlers to celebrate

It was a mixed weekend for pennant bowlers out of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club with the No 2's recording a win over over the previously undefeated Mudgee combination on Saturday while on Sunday they drew on the scoreboard with West Dubbo. Forbes had the advantage of home games in both matches.
The No 4's travelled to Grenfell but found the home side too strong returning with only one win out of the three contested.
Co-selector and green curator for the 'Bowlie' Scooter (Scott) Andrews said this week that the Forbes club can feel proud of their achievements this year even allowing for the fact it is highly unlikely they will advance to the Zone finals.
"It's all going really good, all the players are enjoying representing their local club," he said.
"The clubs in the 2's have some really good players and to be able to hold your own against them is a credit to all our players. They are turning up to play and as a result we are achieving what we aim to do, be competitive.
"The visitors have all indicated their enjoyment playing here from the greens to the hospitality of the club and members," Scooter added.
Sentiments echoed earlier by Brett Davenport, "I love playing bowls, it's really good company here (in Forbes) and in the trips away. We're all one. Everyone looks after each other, it's whole team.
"The club in itself is going really good which is a plus for the game and town, and while playing rep bowls I also enjoy Sunday morning bowls. It's all good," he said.
According to Scooter last weekend had many rewards, especially on Saturday when the 2's lowered the colours of the previously undefeated Mudgee.
"That was a highlight winning 58 shots to 51 then to back it up with a 61-all draw against West Dubbo on Sunday. Both strong clubs within the district," he added.
He had every reason to feel proud of time of the green skipping for Pooch Dukes, Spro Asimus and Greg Gunn winning both days, 17-15 over Mudgee and 29-13 against Dubbo.
In the Mudgee clash the Forbes foursome had to finish well after being behind 9-4 after 10 ends prior to locking the score 9-all after 13 then 14-all after 18 and 15-all with one end to play.
Setting up the win on Saturday was the Lindsay Willding team of Brett Davenport, Paul Baker and Christian West with a 25-14 demolition of the Marskell team.
A the score indicates it was 18-4 after nine then 23-6 after 16 before the Mudgee four realised what was going on to score most of the points in the the last six ends.
Viv Russell, Booza Bolam, Bert Bayley and skip Bruce Williams went down 16-22 against the Shannon combination who were helped by a five on end eight after it was 6-all prior. From there they dominated to lead 21-11 after 16 of the 21 ends played.
On Sunday, Scooter and Co again flew the flag winning 29-13 over the Berriman four thinking it was Christmas leading 17-1 after nine ends before finishing winning 10-1 in the last five ends.
The Williams four had to work slightly harder for their win on Sunday after being behind 3-13 after 10 ends. They showed fighting spirit to win the last 11 ends 18-9 for victory.
While most felt the Willding combo would rule supreme they ran 'out of wind' going down 27-10 with the score 14-7 after 10 ends.
Point-score in 2's has Mudgee still on top followed by Macquarie, Parkes B&Sc. Forbes, West Dubbo, and Orange Ex Services Country Club.
This weekend the 2's are scheduled to play Orange City on Sunday. However efforts are being made to bring the game forward to Saturday due to Fathers Day and the Forbes Magpies vs Dubbo CYMS rugby league grand final.
In what must surly must be some sort of a record the Laurie Crouch skipped team of Bob Grant, Barry Shine and Don Craft won 12-10 in the scheduled 21 ends over the Grenfell team of Keith Brus in Pennants 4's at Grenfell. Winning two games to one the host club won 57 shots to 45.
The Crouch four went behind 6-3 after nine ends to the lead 10-7 after 17 prior to Grenfell posting the only double, a two on end 18 for 10-9. Forbes then won the last three ends 2-1.
Just missing out for Forbes were John Baass, Denny Byrnes and John Kennedy for skip Scott McKellar going down 17-15 to the Warren Paine team who flashed home after being behind 15-6 after 14 ends. 11-0 to the hosts late told a sad story.
John Cutler led superbly for Peter Mackay, Al Phillips and skip Lyall Strudwick but found the team of Barry Jones to smart going down 30-18 highlighted by a six on end 12 making it 19-9 before cruising home.
This Sunday the 4's are at home to Condobolin, again it is hoped a change of date as with the 2's can be arranged. In the 4's Condobolin rules followed by Grenfell, Caragabal then Forbes.
WEDNESDAY - Last week 24 graced the greens with card draw winners Bill O'Connell and Geoff Williams winning 16-14 over Barry White and Lyall Strudwick in 20 ends. Close all the way, 10-all after 11 ends before 14-all prior to the last.
Geoff West and Bob Grant won 18-13 in 22 ends over Phil Moran and Paul Doust. Another close game, 7-6 in nine, nine-all after 13 then 11-13 after 17.
Geoff Coles and Tony Bratton had to score 8-0 in the last four ends to win 19-15 over regular South Coast visitor Ray Sanderson and Alf Davies in 20 ends. After 10 it was only 9-8 to the winners.
Another pairing to finish best were Dale Maynard and Barry Shine with 7-0 in the last four of 22 ends against John Browne and Michael Coles. After 11 they were behind 13-7.
Closest game of the day had Fred Vogelsang and Jeff Nicholson up by one, 17-16 over Bill Looney and Don Craft in 18 ends. Indication to the closeness was 13-all after 13.
Cheree Vincent took no prisoners leading for Noel Jolliffe to win over 'hubby' Max and Kerry Dunstan winning 29-6 in 20 ends featuring 'one down the back Max' which failed to help in one sided result.
In-house winners Lyall Strudwick and Kerry Dunstan.
THURSDAY - Scott Andrews kept his best form for the weekend skipping for Joyce Boland going down 22-15 in 22 ends to Phil Moran and John Kennedy who had a solid finish after it was 11-9 at 'oranges'.
Closest game had Dale Maynard and Ron Thurlow winning 14-12 in 20 ends over Fred Vogelsang and Cheree Vincent after it was just as close after 10, 7-6.
A draw in 22 ends had Bob Grant and Bob McGinty drawing 18-all with Peter Besgrove and Al Phillips. Again close at half time, 10-9.
SUNDAY - With several regular Sunday morning players in pennants only two games last weekend with Barry Anderson and Bob McGinty winning 27-12 in 16 ends over Peter Besgrove and Geoff Cox who finished well to score 6-0 in the last three ends.
Graham Reily and Russell Hodge won 18-13 over Geoff Coles and Terry Molloy in 16 ends after it was 13-4 after eight.
Social bowls played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning, all invited to play.
After a successful year is the 'Bowlie' is preparing to report which is sure to please all members. With the club now looking to make some big improvements to the clubhouse members who would like to make a suggestion on what could be done to improve the club, they are invited to put it down on paper and hand it to president Peter Mackay, or any of the board.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
With bookings on the rise it might be a good idea to think re booking the 'Bowlie' for that end of year party be it Christmas or just a family get-together etc.
The club can cater for all occasions, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499
