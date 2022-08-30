Dearer store sale has vendors smiling

A BIG run of cattle from the McGrath family property, Cuttaburra Pastoral Company near Bourke, was a feature of the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday.
All up, the family offered 420 head, which was nearly half the total sale's yarding, and included cows with calves, cows and weaner steers and heifers.
Advertisement
Breaking down the sale results across the auction, weaner steers topped at $2120 for a lovely pen of Angus, while the weaner heifers hit $2100 for quality females aged about nine to 10 months.
Cows with calves attracted bids up to $3020, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows were dearer, hitting a high of $2720.
A highlight of the cows with calves run were five 480 kilogram Shorthorn females with Royalla-blood calves that hit the market top of $3020 a unit. They were sold by the Stuckey family, Murtonga Pastoral, Condobolin.
Troy Gibson, G3 Partnership, Forbes, sold five 373kg Angus-cross steers aged eight to 10 months by Wandoo Angus bulls for $1990. He also sold 11 Angus and Angus-cross steers, 301kg, for $1860.
AS and C Thompson, Parkes, sold a pen of well-bred nine- to 10-month-old 332kg Angus heifers for $2100. The weaners were Millah Murrah and Fairview blood.
- Karen Bailey
Yarding 471 (down 61)
Numbers slipped this sale though quality was fair. There was a good yarding of well bred cattle available along with the plainer types more suited to feed. The usual buyers were present and competing in a mostly dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 8c to 10c/kg with processors paying from 470c to 563c/kg. The plainer types to feed received from 480c to 561c/kg. The heifer portion was fairly steady with processors paying from 470 to 560c/kg. Those to feed received from 457c to 558c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks reached 498c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 440c to 458c/kg. Cows eased 6c/kg with 3 and 4 score coed selling from 396c to 440c/kg.
Yarding 28,450 Up 1550
Numbers lifted slightly this sale with lambs showing the increase. Quality was similar to previous sales with good numbers of finished lambs offered along with the plainer types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
There was 5,400 new season lambs penned and prices ranged from $170 to $219/head for trade and heavyweights. Old lambs were $10/head dearer and more in places.
Trade weight 20 to 24kg selling from $155 to $209/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $186 to $213/head. Extra heavyweights lifted $3 to $4 to sell from $208 to $273/head. Carcase prices averaged from 750 to 825c/kg. Heavy Merino lambs reached $215/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merino's and quality was mixed prices jumped $20/head with Merinos selling from $126 to $180/head.
Crossbred ewes sold from $126 to $188 with Dorpers reaching $195/head. Merino wethers sold from $126 to $170/head.
Advertisement
- Market Reporter, Krystelle Ridley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.