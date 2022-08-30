Forbes Advocate

Dearer store sale has vendors smiling

August 30 2022 - 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy and Dale McGrath (right) are with their son Ben (second from left) and his partner Emma Cunningham (far left) and a pen of Beefmaster steers that sold for $1510 a head.

A BIG run of cattle from the McGrath family property, Cuttaburra Pastoral Company near Bourke, was a feature of the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.