Squash: teams starting to find form

Third week and teams are finding some form judging by the number of long matches.
Court one
Bayleys nipped Webbs in the bud 18-17 and Alex nipped Louise in the fifth set 15-12.
Mel Cowhan v Marc Hardy 2-3, Lucy Cowhan v Greg Ridge 3-1, Nikki Doyle v Will Markwort 0-3 and Harry Bilsborough beat Max Ridge 16-14 fourth set.
Court two
Benticks v Cogswells 13-15, sub Alex Bayley v Christine 3-2, Kim Chudleigh won set one 15-6 but Kasey Kinsey finished it 15-8, 15-6, 15-12, Sam Rath v Jackson Beaudin 0-3 and Rachel Bilsborough v Cam Webb 3-0.
Court Three
Bilsboroughs v Roaches 18-10, Danny v Nathan forfeit to Danny.
After four long sets Lindy Cowhan lost to Ellie Cowhan 11-15, Jono Webb v Shannon Rath 3-0 and Luke Bilsborough claimed the first set 15-13 but then Clair Bayley sailed ahead to win 15-4, 15-10, 15-7.
Team score margins were quite significant.
Court one
H Krosses v Hornerys 21-14. Alex Doyle scored four 15s against Dan Bayley's 13, 17, 12, 7 and Chris McQuie beat Beck Connell 3-1.
Austen Brown managed to stay points enough ahead of Graham Coombs to win 3-0; Adam Chudleigh won against Weivan Huang 15-10 in the final set and Beth Cannon v sub Claire Bayley 0-3.
Court two
Millers v Dawes 24-18, Lockie v Oli 3-1, Mitch Doyle v Jake Shaw was the longest match of the evening with close set scores until the final 3-15 to Jake.
Shanna Nock v Cam Toole was a big match also 3-2, Max Ridley v Ben Barnard 3-0, Al Carlilse v John Ridley 0-3 and Al against Steph Johnston 3-0.
Court three
Pipers lapped J Krosses 28-13, Darryn v sub Jake Shaw 3-0, Scott Webb v Pete Cowhan 3-0, Neil Toole v Dennis Haynes was a see saw show with both men at two sets apiece and 10-10 when Neil hit five consecutive winners and Isaac Barnard v Claire Bayley 3-0.
Both nights: Team 1 plays 3, 5 plays 2, 6 plays 4.
