Forbes Advocate

Squash: teams starting to find form

By Drop Shot!
August 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wednesday night

Third week and teams are finding some form judging by the number of long matches.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.