The Parkes-Peak Hill Water Supply Project that's been described as one of the largest and most significant investments in water infrastructure in regional NSW, is now a reality.
On Monday the NSW Government announced it will provide the remainder of its funds, investing $22 million towards the $61.7 million major infrastructure project that will help future-proof the region's water supply.
The project is expected to strengthen water security for the Parkes Shire and bolster the region's drought resilience by creating a new raw water supply network for residents and businesses.
"I am thrilled the NSW Nationals in government are providing the last piece of the funding puzzle, putting in the $22 million needed to enable this critical water supply project to go ahead," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the announcement.
The $61.7 million project will deliver 39 kilometres of new pipelines to link new and existing infrastructure, two new pump stations, an upgraded Lachlan River pump station, two new pre-treatment plants in Eugowra Road and Akuna Road and a new raw water dam at the Parkes Water Treatment Plant.
Construction is expected to begin later this year.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the pipelines will link new and existing infrastructure to support the water needs of residents and businesses.
"While there is currently an abundance of water, we cannot become complacent because dry times are always just around the corner," Mr Anderson said.
"Parkes was only months away from draining all its water sources before drought breaking rains fell in early 2020.
"This is why we need to invest in long term water infrastructure now, so Parkes has a more reliable water supply when the next drought strikes.
"This project is one of the largest and most significant investments in water infrastructure in regional NSW.
"It will help overhaul the town's water supply by more than doubling the transfer capacity from the Lachlan River to Parkes."
Parkes Shire Mayor, Cr Ken Keith OAM welcomed the NSW Government's support and said the new infrastructure will be crucial for the region's continued development.
"Water is the lifeblood of all regional communities so ensuring we have secure access to safe drinking water is what will drive our future prosperity," Cr Keith said.
"Parkes has already been identified as a Special Activation Precinct, so we need this project to deliver the necessary water infrastructure that will support our population and economic growth.
"The NSW Government's contribution is a huge win for the community because it is the final stage of funding that we needed to green-light this project and help secure our water future."
The project is being funded in partnership with the NSW Government, the Australian Government and Parkes Shire Council.
