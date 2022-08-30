VIEW Club news: Boys to Bush insight, afternoon tea reminder

Tim West and Cassandra Tyack from the 'Boys to the Bush' Organisation were the guests at the Forbes View lunch meeting on 11th August at Club Forbes, Templar St.
The ladies were treated to a comprehensive talk on the work and goals of the organisation.
Advertisement
Forbes View raises money to support eight disadvantaged children in Australia through the Smith Family's 'Learning-for-Life' Program.
The Smith Family is committed to improving the long-term outcomes of children. The targeted support gives children and young people opportunities to help them succeed in school and further education, giving them a better education and therefore a good job after school.
The financial assistance helps families pay for uniforms, books, digital tools, excursions and out-of-school learning.
View Club is holding a garage sale on November 12 at Noelene Toohey's home, 217 Farnell St, Forbes.
Gather your unwanted items together for that day and, if anyone needs items collected and taken there, please contact one of the committee and pick-up will be organised.
A reminder for the ladies who have booked in for the afternoon tea. It takes place this Saturday September 3 at 2pm at 217 Farnell St, Forbes.
The September lunch meeting will be held on Thursday 8th September at 12 noon at Club Forbes, Templar St, Forbes., when our guest speaker will be Sam Leonard of Forbes Smash Repairs talking on her experiences of dog-sledding in Australia.
Early bookings for the lunch with your usual contact.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.