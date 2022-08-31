Time to swoop: Magpies prepared for another grand final dance with Dubbo CYMS

Bring out those black and white banners, the Forbes Magpies are grand final bound after a thrilling home ground victory over Orange CYMS in the qualifier.
To the roars of the crowd our first grade rugby league team piled on a whopping 36 points in the second half of Sunday's match to earn their place in the inaugural contest for the Peter McDonald premiership, the new-look competition bringing together the Group 10 and Group 11 regions.
Now here we are, preparing for the big dance against none other than Dubbo CYMS, just as we did in 2016 and 2018 and through Group 11 history.
Twenty-five-year-old Nick Greenhalgh is the proud Magpies junior who'll captain the side into this weekend's clash, with a wealth of experienced and representative players around him.
"It's pretty exciting," he said as the Magpies crowds gathered on Spooner Oval at the conclusion of the final home game on Sunday.
"We turned up to training from day one this year and had a goal in mind: semi-final first and then the big one."
The moment was just as special for coach Cameron Greenhalgh.
"We've played some pretty tough football over the past few weeks and everyone was coming to get us," he said.
"It's a special feeling to be in a grand final."
Even more special to have earned this berth in the very first Peter McDonald premiership race.
"I was good friends with Ace, Peter McDonald, and he was a Magpie at heart with Cowra Magpies," Cameron said.
"He might sprinkle a bit of dust over us with a bit of luck."
The Forbes Magpies Rugby League executive committee have extended their very best wishes to the first grade side.
"We couldn't be more proud of the awesome bunch of men that they are, hopefully they get the win on the weekend," president Matthew Jack said.
"The whole club, town and family are behind you," Troy Hurford added.
Our 2022 captain Nick Greenhalgh is a proud Magpie who came up through Forbes junior rugby league, earning Western Rams and Country honours as a junior.
The halfback was 16 when he signed a four-year deal with Penrith Panthers, and after that term he returned to Forbes to play with the Group 11-winning first grade side that broke Forbes' premiership drought in 2016.
He then had a stint in Wollongong with the Shellharbour Sharks, who had a competition win in 2018, and earned a Country cap there.
Greenhalgh is back in the black and white, stepping up to the first grade captaincy in 2021.
Taking the field with him this Sunday will be Jake Grace, who captained Forbes Magpies to premiership wins in 2016 and 2018; and Country fullback and former Newcastle Knights Under 20s player Mitchell Andrews.
Brad McMillan and Ben Maguire bring invaluable experience to the team, and there are bright young talents the likes of Charlie Lennon, who returned from Sydney and rejoined the Magpies' ranks mid-season.
Zeke Hartwig, Toby Hurford, Connor Greenhalgh and Tom Hopkins are all local juniors who have secured Under 18s premierships, and Campbell Rubie takes the step into first grade after captaining our juniors through their Western campaign this season.
Richard Fiu and Tongia Fox were on our 2018 premiership winning side, Martin Herbert the 2016 side.
Alvin Maungatti and Dawson Nanai are very welcome newcomers to the club this year.
Coach Cameron Greenhalgh describes his team as a great group of players. He knows exactly what they're capable of. He's not underestimating Dubbo CYMS either.
Forbes met Dubbo both at Spooner Oval and in Dubbo during the regular season and the Fishies had the upper hand on both occasions. But this is finals footy.
"We're ready," Camo said this week.
"CYMS have probably been the best side in the competition to date so we will have to be at our absolute best but there's a lot of players in the side who have played first grade grand finals, 18s grand finals.
"Whatever happens on Sunday, we are proud of their efforts."
There's no small amount of history between these two clubs.
Dubbo CYMS headed into the 2016 and 2018 Group 11 grand finals undefeated, and Forbes had their measure on both occasions.
They'll want to settle that score, your scribe suggested to the coach. But Camo's memory goes back further.
"They had their run when I was playing," he recalls. "I got beat three times, it's my time to beat them as a coach."
