He was a Forbes Magpies legend, but now Hayden Bolam has found a home at St Pat's and it's one that's lead to the peak of individual recognition.
Bolam, who played a handful of games for St Pat's last year, was announced as Group 10's player of the year for the 2022 season after a stellar campaign in blue and white.
He becomes the first St Pat's player to win the award in seven seasons, after another livewire rake in the form of Benjamin John took out the top honour in 2015.
The hooker officially made the permanent switch to St Pat's this season in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) thanks to his friendship with captain-coach Zac Merritt, going back to their time at Forbes.
In mid-June, Bolam was equal on the best and fairest list with Willie Wright, however the latter's move into reserve grade meant Bolam ran clear.
In the other first grade Group 10 awards, Panthers winger Desmond Doolan was leading try-scorer with 16 to his name with Mudgee centre Corin Smith just behind him on 15.
CYMS' halfback, turned hooker, turned five-eighth Pat Williams was awarded for a superb season with the boot, claiming leading goal-scorer on 45 and leading point-scorer.
Coach of the year was Mudgee's Jack Littlejohn who led his side to first place in Group 10 and second in the PMP.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
