Crowd excited for return Advertising Feature

Showing off their furry friends, Will and Rosie the lamb, along with James with Bruce the bunny, were successful in taking out the prizes in the 2019 Forbes Show Pet Show. File picture

With the return of the Forbes Show just over a week away, the excitement around town is really starting to build. Artists are finishing off their works, bakers are perfecting their recipes, utes and cars are their final polishes, and of course the rides are starting to arrive to fill sideshow alley.

The 2022 Forbes Show will be held on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, and promises something from all walks of life and no matter what your age.

Like most regional and rural shows, agriculture and animals are at the heart of the events, and Forbes has a rich history of continuing that tradition. In 1872, Forbes hosted Australia's first sheepdog trials and dogs are still high on the agenda with the Championship Dog Show offering several classes including Toys, Terriers, Gundogs, Hounds, Working Dogs, Utility and, Non-Sporting.

The Yard Dogs Trials complement the Dog Show and showcase the amazing talent of the region's working dogs and their owners, while the cattle and sheep competitions held throughout the show highlights some of the best quality breeding in the state.

For those looking for a little more action, the best utes around town will make their presence felt when their drivers compete in the Ute Barrel Race along with the Ute Show and Shine. There are plenty of prizes and prize money on offer, but it is 12 months of bragging rights that owners really want.



Some of the Show and Shine categories include Chick Ute, BNS Ute, Street Ute, Vintage Ute, 4x4 Ute, Feral Ute, and Grand Champion Ute, but perhaps one of the biggest drawcards will be the inaugural Mullet Competition, a competition that is sure to draw some amazing entries.



Thanks to some NSW Government funding that is support the return of our regions Shows, the Forbes Show Committee have focused on providing as much free entertainment as possible, helping to limit costs but maximise family enjoyment. Some of the free events and entertainment includes live music, face painting, balloon art, and the promise of a spectacular fireworks display.

Kids are certainly spoilt for choice with rides and games down sideshow alley, pet shows and animal displays, plus plenty of competitions of their own to enter such as cooking, arts and crafts, and the ever popular Lego section.

The Young Woman competition has replaced the annual Miss Showgirl events at shows across the state, and response to the changes in the competition have been positive. With final judging for the 2022 Young Woman taking place on Sunday, September 4, everyone is waiting to see who will take out the top spot this year.

