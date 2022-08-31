Forbes Advocate

Looking at Landcare: let's celebrate our national flower

By Marg Applebee, Central West Lachlan Landcare
August 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bees and many other insects love wattles. Picture by Marg Applebee

Did you know that it is 30 years since September 1 was officially proclaimed as Wattle Day?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.