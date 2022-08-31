Forbes Advocate

Weekend of music at the Log Cabin: Gooloogong rallies to support Louis

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 31 2022 - 1:28am
The people of Boorowa are being invited to support Louis Carson.

The people of Gooloogong and surrounds are rallying together at the Log Cabin Hall, on the weekend of September 17 and 18 to support fundraising efforts for young Cowra man, Louis Carson, who is in the fight of his young life against cancer.

