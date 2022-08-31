Weekend of music at the Log Cabin: Gooloogong rallies to support Louis

The people of Gooloogong and surrounds are rallying together at the Log Cabin Hall, on the weekend of September 17 and 18 to support fundraising efforts for young Cowra man, Louis Carson, who is in the fight of his young life against cancer.
People from across the central west, including Boorowa, are invited to join the musical weekend with an auction organised for the Saturday night at the Log Cabin Hall.
Bands and musicians from across the state will be performing over the two days and registrations for the open mic session are now open.
"We are trying to get as many donations as we can to raise as much money as we possibly can to help this family." Organiser, Sarah Windus said.
Louis is just 17 years old and was diagnosed with cancer in September last year while studying for his HSC at St Raphael's, Cowra.
According to his mother, Rachel Carson, since his diagnosis Louis has undergone extensive chemotherapy and marathon surgery.
Three days post surgery Louis suffered a collapsed lung, pulmonary edema, and a blood clot on his lungs and went into respiratory arrest.
Thankfully he pulled through, but while still recovering, his scans revealed one of his remaining tumours was growing rapidly, necessitating another major surgery in late July.
He is recovering at home, but still has tumours remaining in his lungs and liver that will require further surgery.
According to his mother; "Louis inherited his father's passion and talent for music and plays drums, guitar, bass and piano all by ear and began writing and composing his own compositions at age 12.
"Louis recorded his first single two months prior to being diagnosed with cancer, and his song was released in October while undergoing chemotherapy.
"He has written an entire album & is eager to get back to the studio to record as soon as he has kicked cancer's butt." Mrs Carson said.
For more details contact Sarah Windus, e: swindus76@gmail.com, or call Gooloogong hotel after 4pm ask for Sarah or phone 02 63448327.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
