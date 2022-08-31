Metzeling kicks a thriller to secure junior AFL premiership

The Orange/Forbes Swamp Tigers claimed the 2022 AFL Central West under 12 and 14 junior premierships in front of a big crowd at Bathurst on Sunday, beating Dubbo Junior AFL and the Bathurst Giants respectively in two nail-biting matches.
The under 14's won a thriller, thanks to Cayden Metzeling, who kicked the match-winner from 30 metres out on an angle seconds out from the final siren to beat the Bathurst Giants by five points.
Orange/Forbes and Bathurst took turns leading through the match, but it was the Swamp Tigers that found a way.
The Giants led by a point at the first break but Orange/Forbes won the clearance battle in the second and kicked two goals three to one goal one to lead by seven at the main break.
The halftime lead was to be the biggest of the match as in the third quarter Bathurst took control and outscored the Swamp Tigers three goals one to two goals one to trail by a single point at the final break.
The fourth quarter was tightly contested footy with neither team giving an inch. The Giants took control early on but through poor discipline and missed multiple opportunities they were unable to put the game to bed.
Both teams were unable to score a goal with both teams scores coming from behinds - but that was enough for Bathurst to take a one point lead late in the final quarter.
With a just under a minute left in the game, the Swamp Tigers surged forward and put the ball into their attacking 50, while contesting for the ball Cayden Metzeling was taken high in a bump by a defending Giants player and was awarded a free kick.
Metzeling then had the game on his boot and he kicked the only goal of the last quarter to take the lead with seconds remaining.
There was barely time for the restart before the final siren sounded securing the 2022 premiership for Orange/Forbes.
The final score was Orange/Forbes 6.7 (43) to Bathurst Giants 5.8 (38) in a classic match and the third game this year between the two sides to be decided by less than 6 points. Best on ground was awarded to Orange's Lochlan Nelder who was immense.
When - and where - it mattered most, Orange/Forbes had just a little too much class for an incredibly gutsy Dubbo, winning the under 12's Grand Final by fourteen points.
In the previous four meetings between the sides in 2022, Orange/Forbes had claimed a comfortable win each time, but those previous victories meant nought on Sunday, as Dubbo brought the heat and from the first bounce Dubbo made it clear this was not going be an easy day for the Swamp Tigers.
Dubbo had by far the better of the early exchanges, hustling and bustling Orange/Forbes into numerous mistakes.
Neither team were able to score a goal in the first quarter, with the only points coming from behinds, but Dubbo went to quarter-time with a deserved one point lead.
Orange/Forbes turned momentum early in the second quarter and were able to kick the game's first goal and quarters only score when Harry Price scored.
The Swamp Tiger defence remained under constant pressure but was able to keep Dubbo scoreless. At half time Orange/Forbes led by only five points.
The third quarter was as intense, thrilling and intense as it gets. Dubbo wrestled back control in the third term and were rewarded with a behind followed by a goal to James Wonderly to take the lead, Orange/Forbes responded with a behind but Dubbo swung for home with a one point lead at the last break, leading 8 9.
It was all to play for in the final term and it was the Swamp Tigers who were able take control.
The Orange/Forbes midfield started to dominate the stoppages and get the ball to its potent and well-oiled forward line and they kicked three goals three to break the game open and lead by 20 points midway through the quarter.
Dubbo refused to die and they placed the Swamp Tigers defence under intense pressure for the last five minutes and were able to claw back a goal to close the gap to fourteen but it was too late as Orange/Forbes claimed the flag in a cracking game.
Final score Orange/Forbes 4.5 (29), Dubbo 2.3 (15). Best on ground was awarded for the 12's was awarded to Orange's James McIntyre.
In the other grand finals the Bathurst Bushrangers defeated the Orange Tigers 3.9 (27 to 2.2 (14) to claim the youth girls and the Bathurst Giants defeated the Orange Tigers 5.13 (43) to 3.4 (22) in the under 17's.
The FJAFL would like to thank to congratulate its players on their success on Sunday and thank all the parents, Auskickers, committee and partners; Duncan Stockcrates, JGW Harvest and Tillage and Massey Ferguson, for all of the support in 2022.
