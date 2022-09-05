Federal grants boost Eugowra Men's Shed

The Eugowra Men's Shed is going from strength to strength, nailing two federal government grants in the past year to take the local workshop to the next level.
Through the National Shed Development Programme, the group received a $1,455 grant to install a brand-new drill press, and $2,395 to buy a bench top router, a wet stone sharpener and a defibrillator.
Advertisement
Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, congratulated the Eugowra Men's Shed on the grants, and also on the tremendous work the group does to support their local community.
"The Eugowra Men's Shed is a fine example of how community spirit, a solid collection of power tools, and a cup of tea or two can transform country towns for the better," Mr Gee said.
"Currently located in a temporary home in a residential backyard, the mighty Eugowra Men's Shed is chock-a-block with work tables, tools, tins and all cuts of timber just waiting to be fashioned into something fantastic!
"Every Tuesday and Thursday you'll find the shed humming with the sound of local hobbyists tinkering away on personal or community projects.
"The Shed has become an invaluable part of the local area, with members forging friendships while they fix bits and bobs for the community.
"That's why it's fantastic that the Eugowra Men's Shed has received two grants worth $5,057 to purchase some essential equipment to help keep their projects powering along."
The Eugowra Men's Shed have also invested in a defibrillator so members can have the confidence that should the worst happen, they're prepared and ready to help save a life.
"The Shed is always looking for new members to share skills, equipment and a good chinwag, so if you're a local resident, have a look at the wonderful workshop the team at Eugowra have created," Mr Gee said.
The National Shed Development Programme provides Men's Sheds across the nation with the opportunity to apply for funding through a competitive grants process. Round 24 of the Programme is open until Tuesday 27 September.
For more information, visit https://mensshed.org/development-grants/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.