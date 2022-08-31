UPDATED: Moderate flooding possible on Lachlan River at Jemalong

The Lachlan River could reach moderate flood levels at Jemalong, the Bureau of Meteorology and SES are warning.
Flows from the upper Lachlan River combined with a flood peak from the Belubula River are causing renewed minor flooding at Cottons Weir.
As these flood waters extend downstream, moderate flooding is possible at Jemalong Thursday afternoon and at Condobolin late next week, a flood bulletin issued Thursday morning says.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Lachlan River at Cottons Weir and Jemalong.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to peak near 4.70 metres Thursday night, with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach the moderate flood level (7.50 metres) Thursday afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises water may impact roads at this flood level. Updates on local roads can be found on the Forbes Shire Council website.
Forbes airport recorded 19.8mm of rain at the start of the week - onto already sodden country.
Cowra had 26.2mm, just over the inch, and Parkes 23.8mm, just under.
Wyangala Dam, which had been reduced to about 95 per cent of its full storage level at the start of the week, is at 97.33 per cent.
