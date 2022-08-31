Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

UPDATED: Moderate flooding possible on Lachlan River at Jemalong

Updated September 1 2022 - 12:47am, first published August 31 2022 - 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED: 

The Lachlan River could reach moderate flood levels at Jemalong, the Bureau of Meteorology and SES are warning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.