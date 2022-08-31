Forbes Advocate

Dubbo CYMS' Jyie Chapman faces missing Peter McDonald Premiership grand final due to suspension

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
August 31 2022 - 11:09am
Jyie Chapman was given 10 minutes in the sin bin for a high shot during Dubbo CYMS' preliminary final win on Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Jyie Chapman's hopes of playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final hang in the balance after the Dubbo CYMS centre was hit with a Grade 2 charge for an alleged high shot last weekend.

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

