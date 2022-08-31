Jyie Chapman's hopes of playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final hang in the balance after the Dubbo CYMS centre was hit with a Grade 2 charge for an alleged high shot last weekend.
Chapman was sent for 10 minutes in the sin bin following the incident during the second half of his side's convincing 34-4 preliminary final win over Mudgee on Sunday.
The charge means Chapman will miss the grand final but CYMS will take the case to the judiciary on Wednesday night in the hope of clearing his name and allowing the experienced outside back to play in the biggest game of the year.
While CYMS faces a nervy wait, Forbes has no such issue in the lead-up to the decider.
There were real concerns in the Magpies camp after star fullback and NSW Country representative Mitch Andrews was put on report and sin-binned for an alleged shoulder charge on Orange CYMS young gun Nick Murphy in the weekend's other prelim.
But the match review committee exonerated Andrews and he will be free to line up at fullback in what will be the third grand final between Forbes and Dubbo CYMS in the past seven years.
"It was a big relief for us as a club and for Mitch himself," Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh said.
"I wasn't (nervous) when I looked at the footage a lot. It was one of those things, you can't just disappear. When someone is coming at you as quick as they can and you've got to tackle them there's going to be a big collision.
"When the referee first looked at it he probably had to say 'yep, we need to have a look at it' but he couldn't disappear."
The hit on Murphy came as the young fullback drew his opposite number one in and then put Daniel Mortimer over during CYMS' first-half rampage at Spooner Oval.
Andrews returned from the sin bin and was brilliant again for the Magpies on Sunday as they stormed back from a 22-point half-time deficit to defeat Orange CYMS 40-30 in a finals classic.
"You want your best players playing," Greenhalgh said ahead of the grand final.
"If someone gets through that first line (of defence) Mitch stops as many points as he scores. He's a big threat at the back and he's a confident player.
"Normally he takes the right option and defensively he's as good as he is in attack. He'd be at the top of the list for any other team's talking points and I'm sure it's the same for CYMS this week."
Forbes defeated the Fishies in both the 2016 and 2018 deciders and on Sunday the two will meet in an all-Group 11 climax to the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Should Chapman be suspended, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend has a number of options at his disposal.
While Chapman spent much of the first half of the season injured, Brydon Ramien performed well in the centres and could easily slot back into that position after starting from the bench in more recent times.
The thought of shifting Tom Hughes in from the wing could also be something the coach entertains.
Sunday's grand final will kick-off at 3pm at Apex Oval.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
