Forbes Advocate

Rally for change: nurses call for community support in strike action

Updated August 31 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association are seeking community support as they rally outside the local hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.