It takes a village, so mums create one

A mum who grew up in Forbes has founded a charity to help connect women in those early, blurry, days of motherhood.
When Emma Gray had her first child, she experienced a sudden longing for practical support: a home-cooked meal, a helping hand, as well as empathy and connection.
So, she decided to create the network she needed - The Nurtured Village is the result and local hubs are being birthed across the country, with Forbes and Parkes set to start in October.
"I had heaps of girlfriends who had babies at the same time, and I thought, why are we doing this alone?" Emma said.
"Why can't we be delivering meals?"
She started to do that where she now lives in Brisbane, but also started to research and speak with health professionals.
"It didn't take me long to discover the reality that is the maternal mental health statistics globally," she shares in her introduction to the Village on their website.
People began to see what she was doing through social media, with another former Forbes local Kaitlyn Bywater (nee Faulkner) quick to jump on board.
"I was met with overwhelming generosity and to my surprise; women who wanted to join my movement," Emma says.
From 2019 they delivered hundreds of home-cooked meals, nappies, wipes, other essentials and gifts to families, focussing on supporting one mum in a community every month.
COVID-19 disrupted things, but Emma has used the time to register The Village as a charity, with a focus on maternal mental health.
Now they're ready to get up and running, taking nominations of recipients locally.
They particularly want to reach mums who may be at risk for any reason.
"The charity has been approved for the prevention and advocacy of maternal mental health," Emma said.
"You don't have to prove anything.
"They may be a new mum, maybe they've welcomed multiples, maybe they've had a medical diagnosis.
"We are reaching women in financial strain, who have escaped domestic violence, anything that makes them a bit more susceptible."
The organisation takes submissions of families who could benefit from support, and reaches out to them to find out what they need most.
They rally support and donations - whether those are frozen meals, groceries, nappies or things like a baby bath - and deliver them at the end of the month.
"Each month our beautiful facilitators knock on a young families door with a car boot load full of donated home cooked meals, baby essentials, non-perishables and small gifts in an effort to express solidarity, kindness and to create a village for young families," Emma explains.
Yes, they're all busy, they've all got their own young children, but Emma says once a coordinator has delivered their first hamper their motivation is strong.
"It's the feedback from the recipients that's just mindblowing," Emma said.
What's she's seen is that it draws people together - the givers and receivers - in an overwhelming atmosphere of kindness.
"We find that it draws the community together and we see it keep snowballing," Emma said.
By the time Emma had her second baby her Village - of women she didn't even know - were filling her freezer with meals every Sunday evening.
"It meant the world to my husband and I," she said, acknowledging that even though she'd done the same for others it was hard to accept the help.
"You don't feel worthy, but it makes such a difference," she said.
Emma and her Village are also becoming advocates for mums, as they see a shift to isolation in parenting.
"We really show women that we care, we bring it all back in, in our Facebook group," she said.
"We encourage people to ask if you're okay, to put their hand up and say if they're doing it hard - and know they're not alone."
You can nominate, make donations or get involved through the website www.thenurturedvillage.org/ or join The Nurtured Village Hampers Parkes and Forbes group on Facebook.
