Saturated: Forbes airport records another month of double average rainfall

Forbes has recorded more than double its average August rainfall this month, on the back of a soaking wet 18 months.
Forbes airport recorded 97.6mm in August, just shy of four inches, more than double the average for the month for the airport records of 36.3mm and even for Camp Street records of 42.7mm.
The airport records date back to 1996 and Camp Street records span 1875 to 1998.
It's the fifth time this year the monthly rainfall has blitzed average data and comes after Forbes recorded 1000mm of rain for the second time on record in 2021.
The official airport total for the year to August 31 is just over 480mm or a little more than 19 inches.
Our wettest months have been January with 155mm and April with 133.4mm.
Everything is soaked, the Lachlan River remains at minor flood levels at locations around Forbes, with predictions it could reach the moderate flood level at Jemalong Weir on Thursday.
There is also a high chance of above-average rain continuing through Spring and Summer, with the Bureau re-issuing its La Nina alert.
The wet conditions are impacting local roads, with updates on closures and areas where there is water over the road listed on the Forbes Shire Council website.
As of Thursday morning the council's website advised:
