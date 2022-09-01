Gold, gold, gold awarded at NSW Small Winemakers 2022 wine show

Organisers believe judges have awarded the highest percentage of medals ever at the 30th anniversary NSW Small Winemakers Show in Forbes.
President of the volunteer committee, Mark Watts, says this year's show attracted 517 wines from 90 wineries.
Of those, judges awarded 45 gold medals, 60 silver and 161 bronze.
That's an incredible 8.7 per cent of entries taking home a gold medal, more than half claiming a medal overall.
"From our records - Andrew Kerr is our record keeper - we believe that's the highest percentage medal count we've ever given, and gold was extremely high in comparison," Mr Watts said.
Both long-time supporters of the Forbes show, which is open to wineries producing wine from less than 500 ton of grapes a year, and new entries were rewarded for quality wines this year.
Best white wine of the show went to Mudgee's LMB Wines for their 2022 Reisling, and best red went to Pokolbin's Thomas Wines for their 2021 Elenay Shiraz.
"We actually had some really tough decisions about which wines to bring forward to our dinner," Mr Watts said.
"Normally we showcase 10 wines, this year we've chosen 13, so those who come to our dinner are going to taste some bloody good wines."
The dinner is on Saturday, September 10. Tickets are available through 123tix.com.au but make sure you secure your place by Monday, September 5.
The dinner is at Club Forbes with matched wines, with Mr Watts saying the menu looks excellent.
Last Friday's public tasting night at Town Hall was another outstanding success, with tickets booked out and Mr Watts acknowledging the crowd really was about capacity.
The results of this year's show are a wonderful reflection on the industry's success, and with good ground moisture it's hoped the year ahead will be another excellent one for winemakers.
Come 2023, it's envisaged Forbes will be welcoming some new judges with three indicating they'll be retiring from the show and helping the show to find the next generation of judges.
"Two of the three have been with us more than 10 years, and two of them started with us ... it helps their career in judging and in winemaking generally," Mr Watts said.
"We are a little bit saddened (to see them go) but optimistic about next year."
