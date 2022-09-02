Nurses, midwives walk out in call for ratios

Are you joking? We're not coping.
That was the message as Forbes District Hospital branch members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association walked off the ward in support of a State-wide call for nurse to patient ratios on Thursday.
The local branch participated in a third State-wide 24-hour strike action, supported by other hospital staff and community members as they rallied out the front of the hospital.
Local staff were only able to take a one-hour strike at the change of shift, and were advised their pay would be docked for that hour.
But Chloe Scheul, assistant secretary of the Forbes District Hospital Branch, said they had to speak up for their patients and community.
"We have a professional responsibility to advocate for safe patient care and in the face of government inaction, we must act," she said.
"The need is urgent, staffing is in crisis and the health system is not coping.
"Every shift, NSW nurses and midwives are confronted with short staffing, excessive workloads and are stretched beyond what is reasonable or safe to keep our health system functioning.
"The changes we want to staffing ratios are not unreasonable or exorbitant.
"We need a guaranteed number of nurses and midwives on every shift, so we can provide safe patient care."
In a response provided to Australian Community Media, NSW Health defended its current staffing system.
"The current 'nursing hours per patient day' system used under the Nurses Award in NSW Health is a far more flexible ratio which enables hospitals to increase staffing, where needed, to ensure safe and effective care," the spokesperson said.
"The flexible ratio system used in NSW Health is a multifaceted approach and considers the numbers of patients, their complexity, acuity and care needs whilst allowing for the professional judgement of nurses and managers to adjust staffing levels to reflect the changing care needs of patients."
In Forbes, the Association says those numbers are averaged across a week: one day or one shift might be okay, but others are not.
"There's nothing to say we've got too many patients per nurse, we need an extra nurse, we don't have anything that actually allows us to say that," Ms Scheul said.
"Ratios are about making sure there's only four patients allocated to each nurse, so that each patient can have the best care. If there's more than that you need to bring an extra nurse on."
There are also our smaller centres to consider.
"What we're fighting for in terms of rural staffing is ensuring there are two Registered Nurses on every shift, in every hospital (including our MPSs)," Ms Scheul said.
Ms Scheul says ratios are evidence-based, and being used in Queensland and Victoria. The call on Thursday was for one nurse to three in ED and one to four on the ward.
"We are the ones face to face with human suffering when the health system is inadequate to meet needs," Ms Scheul said.
"We are the ones doing double shifts, overtime, coming in on our days off because we care about our patients and colleagues.
"But this caring has been taken advantage of for too long. It is unsafe and unsustainable."
"I, like every nurse and midwife, will stand up and fight for our patients, mothers, babies and community," she said.
"Because that is what we do every day. We fight to ensure people have access to the best quality care. We fight to preserve dignity.
"When we are worried about a patient, we will fight to keep them safe, not stopping until they get the care they need."
NSW Health said the government had announced the largest workforce boost in the nation's history in the 2022-23 Budget with a $4.5 billion investment over four years to recruit 10,148 full-time equivalent staff to hospitals and health services.
"NSW Health recognises and is deeply thankful for the outstanding commitment and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the spokesperson said.
"The NSW Government and NSW Health have engaged in extensive and ongoing discussions with the NSWNMA.
"On August 17, 2022, the IRC made a new award covering Nurses and Midwives at NSW Health. The award facilitated a 3 per cent increase to wages and conditions, comprising of a 2.53 per cent wage increase and a 0.5 per cent superannuation increase.
"These increases are in addition to the one-off $3000 thank you payment announced in June 2022 in recognition of the work of health workers during the pandemic."
