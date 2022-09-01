Best of women's rugby grand final to be presented Tracey Prior Medal

Central West Rugby is to honour Forbes' Tracey Prior with a new award, named in her honour.
The Tracey Prior Medal will be awarded to the player of the game in the Westfund Ferguson Cup Grand Final, and the inaugural medal will be presented by her partner this weekend.
In announcing the Medal on Facebook, Central West Rugby says the sporting community is still mourning the loss of Tracey, "whose influence on the sport in our region simply cannot be overstated".
The Medal immortalises the legacy of the incredible work she did for women's rugby, men's rugby, Central West and of course Forbes Rugby Union Club.
Tracey Prior help bring the women's game to Grinsted Oval - a ground she was "dragged to as a kid, with three brothers playing she didn't have a choice" - and in many ways helped bring the club up to speed with the 21st century.
Fully aware clubs can't just run on the smell of an oily rag, Tracey helped run countless functions for the Platypi community and took an active role in developing the club's online platform and social media channels.
And then, of course, she would become the club's first female president. She was at the helm of the club during that memorable run to the 2017 Blowes Clothing Cup title. In fact, at one point, there was just one male on the Forbes committee.
She was great friends with long-time CWRU chief executive, the late Peter Veenstra, and spent a lot of time helping 'PV' lift the game's administration into the digital age, too.
"Tracey Prior was a truly remarkable rugby person who was well respected through the Central West Rugby landscape," current CWRU CEO Matt Tink said.
"Her dedication to the Forbes Rugby Club is unapparelled and our rugby community is poorer for her loss.
"Whilst she was a staunch Forbes supporter, she also had the unique ability to look at the whole picture and always put the game above anything else.
"On a personal level she assisted me transitioning into my role and was always a friendly ear when I needed advice. The rugby community has lost a leader and a wonderful human."
