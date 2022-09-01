Forbes Advocate

Best of women's rugby grand final to be presented Tracey Prior Medal

Updated September 1 2022 - 9:00am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Prior's incredible work for rugby in our region will be honoured with the presentation of the Tracey Prior Medal to the player of the game in the women's grand final. File picture

Central West Rugby is to honour Forbes' Tracey Prior with a new award, named in her honour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.