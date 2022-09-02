Forbes Advocate

Funding boost to help Forbes Show make spectacular return

September 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLC Sam Farraway with Forbes PA and H Association's Felicity Nolan holding Elsie Nolan-Hanson, Pip Perry, Janeen Coles and Norm Haley. Picture supplied.

Next weekend's Forbes Show will be an extravaganza of great local produce, livestock exhibits and entertainment thanks to a $43,000 investment from the NSW Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.