Funding boost to help Forbes Show make spectacular return

Next weekend's Forbes Show will be an extravaganza of great local produce, livestock exhibits and entertainment thanks to a $43,000 investment from the NSW Government.
Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the Forbes Show attracts a large number of visitors to the community and the funding, delivered through the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package, would help bring Forbes its best show yet.
Advertisement
"Country shows are the heart of our regional communities, playing a vital role in bringing locals together and allowing visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush," Mr Farraway said.
"This funding will help support the Forbes Pastoral, Agricultural & Horticultural Association upgrade show facilities which will house exhibits such as local produce, art and craft and floral arrangements.
"These additional spaces will allow exhibitors to display their handiwork and connect with visitors while they focus on collecting the points needed for the 2023 Royal Easter Show.
"Our regional communities have been hit hard over the last few years. From drought, fires, floods and COVID, we have faced more than our fair share of challenges.
"Despite these challenges, our local show societies continue to deliver family fun events across the regions.
"With pet shows, a mullet competition, ute barrel racing and yard dog trials, there is something for everyone in the community to enjoy."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows across NSW in 2022.
"These grants will provide certainty to show organisers that they can lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses," Mr Toole said.
Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2,000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively.
The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long-term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens.
The Forbes Show is on Friday 9 September to Saturday 10 September at the Forbes Showground on Racecourse Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.