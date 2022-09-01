Let's go! Day 1 of Nedd Brockmann's million dollar run is done

Nedd Brockmann has smashed out the first 103km of nearly 4000km he'll run from Australia's west coast to east coast over the next 40 days.
The Forbes born and raised sparkie took off from Cottesloe Beach on Thursday, September 1, with the goal of raising $1 million for homelessness charity We Are Mobilise.
The young tradie is on an epic mission to cross the continent for a cause, promising his Instagram followers he'll see us at Bondi Beach on October 9.
It's all for a cause close to Nedd's heart: when he moved from Forbes to Sydney to take up his trade he found the plight of those sleeping rough incredibly confronting.
In 2020 he ran 50 marathons in 50 days - while maintaining full time work - to raise funds.
After that, he was approached by We Are Mobilise, who have since taken him on the streets with one of their volunteer teams to connect with people living there.
We Are Mobilise strives to provide recognition and functional care to the homeless, to educate and raise awareness to the broader society and to be a platform that creates change through connection.
You can donate to We Are Mobilise online in honour of Nedd's run.
Day 1 of the coast to coast run, Nedd shared with his followers on Instagram on Thursday night, involved lots of hills and lots of sun, but he was feeling amazing.
He's been devoted to training for this for months, as he told the Advocate in July, in hopes his big run can "make some noise" on the issue of homelessness.
"We are more capable than we think we are," he told the Advocate.
"Overwhelming positivity is what I preach," he explains in a video on his website.
"Get up and go attitude, just keep fighting. There's always something else, one last breath - you've always got enough.
