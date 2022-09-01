Forbes Advocate

Let's go! Day 1 of Nedd Brockmann's million dollar run is done

By Renee Powell
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:47am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:29pm
Nedd Brockmann in training for the run from Cottesloe Beach to Bondi Beach. Picture supplied

Nedd Brockmann has smashed out the first 103km of nearly 4000km he'll run from Australia's west coast to east coast over the next 40 days.

