It was talked about in the lead-up to the 2016 premiership win, was mentioned again prior to the 2018 title and it's there for the Forbes Magpies again this year.
Belief.
Advertisement
Once again September has arrived and there's a huge amount of confidence in the Magpies camp.
Those in black and white will make the trip to Apex Oval on Sunday for the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final battle with Dubbo CYMS.
"Everyone is on deck and is in a really good mood. There's just a good feel," Greenhalgh said.
"There's a sprinkle of 2016 and there's a sprinkle of 2018 and there's some juniors in the side who have won a couple of competitions in the 18s so they all knows what goes on.
"I think for some of these guys the bigger the game, the better they play. They know every grand final could be their last so they'll go out with everything they've got."
It's a similar feeling to what former captain and current Magpies lock Jake Grace said in the build-up to the previous two title wins in the past decade.
"We believe in our squad and we've got a team of young fellas that want to be there and want to win a grand final," Grace said ahead of the 2016 decider, while it was similar two years later.
"I think our best crack is good enough to win the grand final and I don't care what anyone else thinks. Our team believes that."
If anyone doubted the belief and camaraderie within the 2022 version of the Magpies they only had to look at last weekend's preliminary final.
Orange CYMS shot out of the gates in that match and half-time the Magpies were on the brink while trailing by 22 points.
But after a rousing speech from Greenhalgh in the sheds the hosts stormed home and scored a brilliant 40-30 win.
"Orange CYMS came here and had a heap of ball and put us to the sword a bit but it's that belief. They fight to the end," Greenhalgh said.
As pleasing as last week was, the coach wants his side to be better again on Sunday.
Advertisement
Forbes has played Dubbo CYMS twice this season and has lost on both occasions despite scoring the first try of the day.
Both teams were understrength when they met in round five - the Magpies were without Mitch Andrews, Tongia Fox and Brad McMillan while Grace departed early due to injury - and CYMS won that won 22-14 while the Fishies scored a strong 34-18 win at Apex Oval in round 11.
"We know one another pretty well as teams now," Greenhalgh said.
"It can go either way so we'll worry about ourselves and we'll try and be better at the things we've done to stop CYMS in the past.
"We'd like to jump out of the box for a charge but time will tell."
The Magpies will go into Sunday's match at full strength, with Mitch Andrews locked in to play fullback after being put on report for an alleged shoulder charge last weekend.
Advertisement
There's been plenty of bumps and bruises along the way this season and a number of Magpies will carry knocks into the grand final but Greenhalgh said it won't be an issue as it has been the case for much of the campaign.
While the coach is only thinking of a Magpies victory on Sunday, he said it was a positive to see two Group 11 clubs in the decider.
This season marked the first time clubs from Group 11 and Group 10 had come together in the one competition and now either CYMS or the Magpies will be crowned the best in the west.
"It's good to have Group 11 there," Greenhalgh said.
"It felt like a little bit of us versus them sometimes. But there can only be a Group 11 winner."
Sunday's grand final kicks off at 3pm.
Advertisement
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.