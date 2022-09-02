Forbes Advocate

Forbes Magpies full of belief ahead of Peter McDonald Premiership grand final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
September 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Forbes Magpies have had plenty of reason to cheer the season and they're hoping for more celebrations on Sunday. Picture by Renee Powell

It was talked about in the lead-up to the 2016 premiership win, was mentioned again prior to the 2018 title and it's there for the Forbes Magpies again this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.