Unexplained smoke in South Forbes? It could be council testing

Updated September 2 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:14am
Forbes Shire Council is giving South Forbes residents the "heads up" that testing could result in smoke leaking from manholes, from the ground or downpipes. Picture Forbes Shire Council Facebook

If you see smoke coming out of the ground, through rooves or stormwater connections in South Forbes over the next month, it could be council testing.

