Unexplained smoke in South Forbes? It could be council testing

If you see smoke coming out of the ground, through rooves or stormwater connections in South Forbes over the next month, it could be council testing.
Forbes Shire Council has advised through Facebook that it is undertaking smoke testing in South Forbes to identify leaks and illegal stormwater connections in the sewer network.
The testing process is expected to take approximately 4 weeks, commencing in early September.
"Smoke testing is a process where non-toxic smoke is blown through the sewer system rising to the surface through leaks or illegal connections," the council's Facebook post says.
"You may notice smoke coming out of the ground or through rooves and stormwater connections.
"Please be aware that the smoke does not indicate fire or cause for concern, the contractor will be monitoring the works closely."
Leaks identified will be added to Council's works program and any illegal connections will be reported to the relevant landholder for attention.
The testing won't cause any disruption to services, but you might see the testing team around and in some instances, short term road closures may be put in place to enable testing to be completed safely.
"The community is reminded to obey any traffic directions or signage," the council advised.
Council encourages those with additional enquiries to contact Council's Project Manager, Melanie Slimming, Manager Water on 02 6850 2300 or forbes@forbes.nsw.gov.au.
