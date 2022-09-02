Child flown to Westmead after dog attack

A child has been flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead after a dog attack in Forbes.
The boy is in a stable condition, but has sustained a serious injury to one of his ears.
Advertisement
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the North Forbes property about 9.30am Friday, a statement issued by NSW Ambulance said.
The child was transported to Forbes District Hospital, then flown by Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter to Sydney.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Peter Rowlands said the boy was treated for multiple bites to the body and head.
"Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to one of his ears during the attack," Mr Rowlands said.
Animal attacks can be very distressing for everyone involved, but emergency services were touched by this young boy's bravery and resilience during the treatment he received and we wish him a speedy recovery.- NSW Ambulance Inspector Peter Rowlands
"Animal attacks can be very distressing for everyone involved, but emergency services were touched by this young boy's bravery and resilience during the treatment he received and we wish him a speedy recovery."
A Forbes police spokesperson said the dog had been surrendered to Forbes Shire Council.
"It's important that children are carefully supervised around animals," Mr Rowlands added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.