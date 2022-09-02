Forbes Advocate

Child flown to Westmead after dog attack

Updated September 2 2022 - 6:44am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSw Ambulance paramedics treated a child for multiple bites to his body and head after a dog attack in Forbes on Friday. File picture

A child has been flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead after a dog attack in Forbes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.