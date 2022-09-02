Man handed intensive corrections order for skatepark assault

A magistrate has told a man who assaulted another man at the Parkes Skatepark that he has taken the next step up in his sentencing.
Tylee Cobb of Tichborne pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on August 4 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Solicitor Tijana Caldwell told the court her 25-year-old client, who is originally from Forbes, had poor impulse control and his record showed him "flipping out" because he was unmedicated.
She described Cobb's behaviour that day in January 2021 as being of a midrange level.
"He has been offence-free for 18 months which shows prospects of rehabilitation," Ms Caldwell said.
"He is remorseful and embarrassed which shows in the facts that he took his shirt to his victim once he saw he was bleeding.
"There had been back and forth [communication] days earlier that led to Mr Cobb's actions that day."
Magistrate Brett Thomas said he would take those matters into account.
"You say midrange level sort of behaviour, I think this is much more than that," he told Cobb.
"He's building up a bit of a record."
Magistrate Thomas handed down a 10 month intensive corrections order and 100 hours of community service.
"This is not another lengthy bond, you've already been on a lengthy bond - this is the next step up," he said in sentencing.
According to police documents tendered in court, on January 12 last year about 6.30pm the victim attended the Parkes Skatepark where there were numerous people ranging from 12 years old to adults.
The victim was only at the location for a few moments when Cobb approached him and immediately lunged at him, police said, the victim stepping back to avoid contact.
Cobb told him "come on, let's go" but the victim said he wasn't fighting him and that he didn't have a problem with him.
"I've got a problem with you, you were being cheeky the other night," Cobb was reported telling the victim, referring to a phone call between himself, the victim and other males.
The victim began walking backwards towards the grass away from Cobb but Cobb followed, taking off his shirt and posturing to fight the victim.
Police said Cobb attempted to strike the victim but didn't connect.
The victim threw a punch towards Cobb before he continued to move backwards away from Cobb.
The victim tripped, falling to the ground and placed both hands over his head to protect himself as Cobb stood over him.
Police said Cobb punched the victim numerous times in the top of the head, the victim yelling for him to stop but he continued to punch him in the head.
It wasn't until the victim's friend arrived that Cobb stepped away from the victim, who was disoriented and unsteady on his feet.
The victim sustained bruising and swelling to the top of his head. He also had a deep laceration about 25mm long on the top left side of his head that required four stitches.
Upon seeing the blood on the victim, Cobb offered his shirt to the victim to use to wipe the blood away.
