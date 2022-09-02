A magistrate has told a Trundle man who attempted to flee police on a dirt road at 120km/h that police pursuits "are always serious matters".
Simon Matthew Patton of Matthews Road pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on August 4 to six driving matters: Police pursuit - not stop, drive dangerously; vehicle exceeds greater than 30km/h; use vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed; use unregistered vehicle on road; use uninsured vehicle on road; and use vehicle on road motor vehicle tax not paid.
Solicitor Peter Martin, representing the 41-year-old, told the court that not much more could be said than what was in the facts.
"He doesn't have a great record but there are no major offences," he said.
"I ask the court to take into account his financial situation."
Magistrate Brett Thomas told Mr Martin that a police pursuit can carry a period of imprisonment.
"I work back from there and that's what I'm going to do here," he said.
"The nature of this pursuit is a little bit different to other ones.
"I'm not watering it down in anyway, I can't ignore how it occurred."
Patton was handed a two-year Community Corrections Order with supervision, 175 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 18 months for the police pursuit.
He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months for his speeding offence, and fined $500 for the unauthorised number plate charge.
Patton was fined a further $300 for each of the remaining three offences.
According to the police documents tendered in court, police were conducting patrols in a northerly direction along the Middle Trundle Road, west of Parkes, in an unmarked highway patrol vehicle about 5.30pm on March 5 this year.
Officers saw a silver Toyota Hilux ute driving south with a number plate that had been cancelled.
Police said they activated their warning signals and conducted a U-turn to catch up to the ute that was travelling an average speed of 140km/h in a signposted 100km/h area.
The vehicle turned sharply down Freebairn Road, a dirt road.
Police believed Patton was "clearly ignoring" a direction to stop and a pursuit began, with the ute continuing south on the dirt road at speeds estimated to be more than 120km/h but not more than 130km/h.
The pursuit, which was captured on an in-car video, was terminated after four and a half kilometres because of water covering the road.
Following number plate checks, police later attended a home in Trundle, where they were told Patton was given a beige coloured Mazda Tribute with the same number plate seen on the ute.
Police arrived at Patton's home where a family member showed them where the Mazda Tribute was parked on the property.
Officers said they saw no number plates fitted to the car but did see one of the same plates that was spotted on the ute on March 5 sitting on the front dash of the car. A second number plate couldn't be found.
The Toyota ute that was usually located in a shed a short distance away, unregistered and used for 'paddock bashing', was missing.
Patton, who wasn't home at the time, agreed to speak with police following a phone call and arrived from a large paddock at the rear of the residence driving the ute that had no number plates fitted.
The report said Patton had no knowledge of the incident and told police he had remained on the property for the day. He also couldn't explain why the number plate for the Tribute was seen on the ute.
Police obtained call records from Telstra on March 10 for the movements of Patton's phone on the date of the incident.
Between midnight and 5.33pm - the time of the pursuit - Patton's phone was connected to the Trundle/Ootha/Bogan Gate towers, the report read. Between 5.34pm and 6.47pm the phone was connected to the North Parkes/Parkes towers before returning to Trundle for the remainder of the evening.
Police attended Patton's home on March 19 to ask further questions about his movements on the day of the incident.
Patton admitted he was driving the ute and failed to stop for police on the Middle Trundle Road, telling officers "I panicked, I wanted to make my way back".
