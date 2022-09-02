Forbes Advocate
Subscriber

Trundle man disqualified from driving and handed hefty fines after police pursuit

By Court Reporter
Updated September 2 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Trundle man pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court to six driving charges, including a police pursuit in March this year.

A magistrate has told a Trundle man who attempted to flee police on a dirt road at 120km/h that police pursuits "are always serious matters".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.