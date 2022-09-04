Forbes Advocate
Photos

Dubbo Roolettes captain Janalee Conroy named best on ground in Ferguson Cup grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 4 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:07am
Dubbo captain Janalee Conroy won the inaugural Tracey Prior Medal as best on ground in the Ferguson Cup grand final. Picture by Phil Blatch

HOISTING the premiership trophy as skipper after an undefeated season, scoring in a grand final and being named best on ground in that winning decider - Janalee Conroy could not have asked for a better 21st birthday present.

