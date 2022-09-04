Forbes Advocate

Forbes Magpies defeated Dubbo CYMS 26-16 in the Peter McDonald Premiership final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:21am
Dubbo CYMS v Forbes Magpies. Video by Tom Barber

Forbes Magpies are the new kings of Western Rugby League after they won the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership Grand Final on Sunday.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

