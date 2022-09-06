Forbes Advocate

Undefeated Platypi Under 12s triumph in grand final

By David Hodder, Coach
September 6 2022 - 3:32am
Our victorious Under 12s Forbes Junior Platypi. Picture by Jen Stocks Photography

The Forbes Platypi under 12's had a fantastic year. To go through the year as undefeated minor premiers, then to win the grand final by 50 - 0 shows what an awesome team they have become.

