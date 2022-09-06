Undefeated Platypi Under 12s triumph in grand final

The Forbes Platypi under 12's had a fantastic year. To go through the year as undefeated minor premiers, then to win the grand final by 50 - 0 shows what an awesome team they have become.
It's the third year in a row that the Forbes Platypi under 12's have won the Central West Premiership, and the second year in a row that the junior Platypi have become the Club Champions.
They are an awesome group of kids, that listen well and train hard.
They trained through rain, hail, and shine this year and have become better for it.
Some of the team had never played rugby before and others were stepping up from the tens playing the larger towns with a full team of 12-year-olds, so it's amazing how quickly they have learnt and a credit to the older players for their guidance with the new and younger kids.
They were known by other teams for the quality of our backline, so opposition teams would try to play us in the forwards, they would soon realise that our forwards were just as good.
There wasn't any absolute standout player this year, but we had a group of awesome players that knew how to play as a team, this is the reason they were so successful.
A lot of the team achieved representative honours this year, which made for an extremely busy season for them, playing mid-week footy for school rep and then backing up for the weekend competition made the wins even more special.
Having only 20 players had its ups and downs, with COVID still an issue this year we had a couple of games with only 13 and 14 players, although when we had a full team turn out it was easy to give everyone a lot of game time.
The Grand Final was played in Dubbo, and we had a lot of support from Forbes, the 16's were playing after, and the 14's came to support and were unlucky not to make it themselves.
We knew if we started well and scored points early it would set the tone for the rest of the game and take away Mudgee's confidence. Luckily for us that was what happened.
We scored a great try in the first 30 seconds of the game, from a scrum the five eight and captain Snow Hodder did a dummy switch to Mac Glasson after a beautiful pass from Matt Wallace from the scrum, the ball was thrown behind Lenno Hurford to our flying fullback Beau Weeldon who hit the line perfectly and ran through to score under the posts.
Mudgee hit back hard in the forwards but our forward pack didn't give an inch with Joe Mortimer and Aurora Farelly leading the way in defence, allowing Jagger King, Mitch Stocks and Charlie Howe to steal the ball back at every opportunity.
The tries kept coming with some relentless attack, some 12 phases were played before tries were scored, and there was some great runs by Darwin Nichols, Will Constable and Billy Smith.
The defence continued all game, even after the whistle at the end of the game Tom Grayson and Oscar Cronin combined to tackle their big men out of the field to hold Mudgee scoreless.
Braith Bye, Tristan Laing, Liam Mcloud and Gus Quade all had awesome games and contributed to the win enormously.
Will Watson's support play and kick chase was instrumental in the scoreboard continuing to tick over. With Mac Glasson kicking all conversions it made for a great grand final score.
The team had some great support this year, with co - coach Randal Grayson, manager Jim Cronin, assistants Troy Howe, Hare Lavaka and James KIng, strapper Russel Constable and the Forbes Rugby Club, The Old Boys and Junior rugby committee led by Craig Bruem, which made everything easy and run like clockwork for the team to benefit from.
