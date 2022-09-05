Forbes Advocate

Cameron and Nick Greenhalgh savour Forbes Magpies' Peter McDonald Premiership win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and son Cameron and Nick Greenhalgh celebrated Sunday's grand final win as coach and captain of the Forbes Magpies. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Winning Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final was a feeling not many of the Forbes Magpies could top, but it was particularly sweet for Cameron and Nick Greenhalgh.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.