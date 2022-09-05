Winning Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final was a feeling not many of the Forbes Magpies could top, but it was particularly sweet for Cameron and Nick Greenhalgh.
The coach and captain of the title-winning side got to celebrate together on a Father's Day they will long remember.
"I said to him earlier in the week I wasn't getting him a Father's Day present because I knew what he wanted," Nick said.
Nick, a young father himself, was one of Forbes' best in the win over Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval despite spending time in the sin bin either side of half-time for a professional foul.
The halfback produced a lovely short ball to put Jake Grace over for the first of his two tries just moments after returning to play in the second half and that helped take the lead out to 18-4.
Nick also kicked three conversions and three penalties, two of those in the final five minutes, to help ensure a third premiership win in seven years for the Magpies.
Nick was a rookie teenage halfback in 2016 when Forbes stunned the previously unbeaten CYMS in the Group 11 grand final while his father was an assistant to captain-coach Grace.
Nick wasn't there for the 2018 triumph as he had made the move to the south coast. During his time playing in Group 7 he earned NSW Country honours but returned home ahead of the 2021 season and took over the captaincy role and started at halfback for the Western Rams in the past two editions of the Country Championships.
"We never spoke about it together," Cameron said of the father-son, coach-captain connection.
"I mentioned once to Nick to captain a grand final side is something that doesn't come along every day and it's massive for the family."
The premiership-winning coach, who has previously hinted 2022 could be his last season at the helm of the Magpies, was overcome with emotion post-game on Sunday.
"It was a massive effort," he said.
"I've been saying all year it's about our defence and we had to a fair bit of it in the first half and we came out of the other side of it. We had 12 blokes and they had 12 blokes at one stage but CYMS never give up so we were right there until the end."
The victory ensures Forbes will now play in this season's Presidents Cup.
The competition pits the champions of the Peter McDonald Premiership and Newcastle, Illawarra and Ron Massey Cup competitions against each other.
Collegians of the Illawarra will meet the Hills District Bulls in one semi-final later this month while Forbes will take on the winner of next weekend's Newcastle grand final between the Maitland Pickers and Macquarie Scorpions.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
