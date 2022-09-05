Forbes Advocate
Tichborne man off the road for 12 months for reckless driving in Parkes CBD

By Court Reporter
September 5 2022 - 8:20am
The driver overtook a ute driven by a highway patrol officer, hit a pedestrian refuge island and lost control at a pedestrian crossing.

A Tichborne driver who overtook a ute in Parkes' CBD, hit a pedestrian refuge island and lost control at a pedestrian crossing, was captured on camera by highway patrol, a court has heard.

