Emma Bayley named Woodbridge Cup women's Player's Player

Local player Emma Bayley has had her skills and on-field performance recognised at the recent Woodbridge Cup presentation dinner.
She was named Player's Player and runner up Best and Fairest in the Woodbridge Cup Women's Tackle competition.
Emma said she was very surprised to actually be voted as Player's Player.
"It was very heart-warming to know that [award] was voted by all of the girls, that I was their choice for Player's Player.
"It was really, really nice for my first year. I felt like I had a really, really good first year back at rugby league," Emma said.
"To receive that award was quite special."
Emma said this year was the first year she had competed in the Woodbridge Cup, but was previously playing in a tackle competition in Canberra before having a few years off.
"It was very nerve wracking getting back into football, but the competition was one of the best I've ever had," she said.
This season was a little shorter than usual due to COVID-related constraints, with a six round general season, followed by the finals.
Emma said that a big driver for her to get back into football after a three year break was her cousin Josh, the coach of the Canowindra Opens, who pushed for her to sign up to play again this year.
"I went to my first training and I absolutely fell in love," Emma said.
Emma also plays in Canowindra League Tag, and said that the tackle competition is what got her into playing for Canowindra.
