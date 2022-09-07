Action packed weekend Advertising Feature

Makayla Clements and Ada Duff loving the dodgem cars. File picture

The Eugowra show committee has been working hard to have the grounds in order for this year's show and provided the weather is kind, they should be looking good on the day. With the commencement of the new Multipurpose Community Centre, the team have had to make some changes to the layout of the grounds this year, but everything will be easy to find and access.

This year the committee is introducing online ticketing and membership. Both are available at 123TIX and families are encouraged to use their NSW Discover Vouchers to assist with payment. It is a great way to use these vouchers and also support a local event.

Cabonne councillor Jamie Jones with the 2021 Eugowra Showgirl Brielle Thornton, who was sashed by previous Showgirl, Tara Jenkins. File picture

Local schools are on board once again and have been working hard to exhibit displays by their students. A big welcome goes out to Gooloogong Public School students who have items entered this year and it is hoped that Gooloogong can be included in more events next year.

The pavilion will display plenty of exhibits in the areas of art, cooking, craft, flowers and floral art, grains, seeds and hay, needlework, preserves, photography, vegetables and fruit, farm produce, and wool. Poultry have a pavilion of their own which is always worth a visit, and this year a duck display has been included.

Horses are welcome in the ring events being organised by Eugowra Pony Club, while the show jumping is part of a competition being held in partnership with Canowindra and Cowra Shows. The animal action continues with the Yard Dog Trials, always a great spectacle to watch, and the Dog High Jump where local dogs are also encouraged to come and try their luck.

The Central West Woodchop Association is holding a four event competition coming to demonstrate their skills throughout the day and it truly is something to see these experts at their finest.

The Forbes Town Band are set to entertain the crowd before the Official Opening which takes place at 2:30pm. The afternoon entertainment will keep flowing with draught horses, ute barrel races, lawn mower races, and wheelie bin races, before moving on to the demolition derby and fireworks. Afterwards the crowd can enjoy a well-earned refreshment at the bar where there will be local entertainment, highlighted by the arm wrestling competition.

And if that's not enough, there is always the much-loved sideshow alley with their amazing rides and carnival games to entertain the young and the old alike. Who can resist the dodgem cars or a dagwood dog? It has been a difficult couple of years have been for the Showman and hopefully crowds provide good support this year.