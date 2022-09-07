It is with great pleasure that I welcome everyone to the 107th Eugowra Show, especially after the hiatus we have had.
Although we have not been able to come together as a community over recent years, as you look around the Showground and Pavilion, considerable improvements have been made with the support of all levels of government.
I thank the Show Committee for their tireless efforts in being able to maintain the grounds and facilities. We have been successful in obtaining numerous grants to assist in the improvements and amenities offered to our community, and we are looking forward to the development of the new Multipurpose Community Centre.
To bring the Eugowra Show to fruition each year, it involves many dedicated volunteers who commit their time and display passion for our show. They turn up every year from all around the district to come and help, share their time, and allow us to put on a great event for a small town and to showcase Eugowra. I sincerely thank all who contribute to our great Show.
I also wish to thank our many generous sponsors who contribute both financially and also by offering support in many different ways. The Show Society really does appreciate your support.
I look forward to a great show and thank you for your continuing participation and support of your local show.
Sean Haynes, President - Eugowra Show Society
The final touches are being put on in preparation for the 107th Eugowra Show. Set to be held on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, the show committee is extremely excited with the line up of entertainment and activities that families, friends and the and the wider community can enjoy throughout the entire day and evening, some of which include:
There will be plenty of things to see and do, all of which highlight the skills and creativity of the local community. From items entered in pavilion competitions and school displays, through to animals groomed and paraded for judging, there will be something for everybody.
2022 will see the inaugural Eugowra Show Young Woman Competition, formerly known as the Showgirl Competition, as well as the Rural Ambassador Competition for males and females between the ages of 18 and 30. Anyone is interested in participating should contact Sean Haynes or Janet Moxey for further details. Additionally, there will be the junior competitions for eager boys and girls, with registrations for these events taken on the day of the Show.
The Eugowra show committee has been working hard to have the grounds in order for this year's show and provided the weather is kind, they should be looking good on the day. With the commencement of the new Multipurpose Community Centre, the team have had to make some changes to the layout of the grounds this year, but everything will be easy to find and access.
This year the committee is introducing online ticketing and membership. Both are available at 123TIX and families are encouraged to use their NSW Discover Vouchers to assist with payment. It is a great way to use these vouchers and also support a local event.
Local schools are on board once again and have been working hard to exhibit displays by their students. A big welcome goes out to Gooloogong Public School students who have items entered this year and it is hoped that Gooloogong can be included in more events next year.
The pavilion will display plenty of exhibits in the areas of art, cooking, craft, flowers and floral art, grains, seeds and hay, needlework, preserves, photography, vegetables and fruit, farm produce, and wool. Poultry have a pavilion of their own which is always worth a visit, and this year a duck display has been included.
Horses are welcome in the ring events being organised by Eugowra Pony Club, while the show jumping is part of a competition being held in partnership with Canowindra and Cowra Shows. The animal action continues with the Yard Dog Trials, always a great spectacle to watch, and the Dog High Jump where local dogs are also encouraged to come and try their luck.
The Central West Woodchop Association is holding a four event competition coming to demonstrate their skills throughout the day and it truly is something to see these experts at their finest.
The Forbes Town Band are set to entertain the crowd before the Official Opening which takes place at 2:30pm. The afternoon entertainment will keep flowing with draught horses, ute barrel races, lawn mower races, and wheelie bin races, before moving on to the demolition derby and fireworks. Afterwards the crowd can enjoy a well-earned refreshment at the bar where there will be local entertainment, highlighted by the arm wrestling competition.
And if that's not enough, there is always the much-loved sideshow alley with their amazing rides and carnival games to entertain the young and the old alike. Who can resist the dodgem cars or a dagwood dog? It has been a difficult couple of years have been for the Showman and hopefully crowds provide good support this year.
To stay up to date with all things happening at the Eugowra Show, visit their Facebook -page at www.facebook.com/eugowrashow/.