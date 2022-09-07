At one point in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership final, Nick Greenhalgh looked like he may have cost his Forbes Magpies after being sin-binned but it was never going to be the case in his mind.
Captaining Forbes, Greenhalgh was brilliant in the side's 26-16 win over Dubbo CYMS, setting up what proved to be the match-turning try.
Following his side's historic win, the Forbes halfback was overwhelmed with joy after the Magpies became the new kings of Western Rugby League.
"That was unbelievable, I just can't believe it," he said.
"We dug deep for each other and put together an 80-minute performance.
"We were down to 12 men there for a while but just kept turning up for each other."
Greenhalgh was sin-binned late in the first half of the match after the referee believed he had committed a professional foul on CYMS' Jordi Madden.
The score was 10-4 when he left the field and CYMS looked to have all the momentum but Forbes held them out.
After returning to the field early in the second half, Greenhalgh's best moment of the day would come when setting up lock Jake Grace's first try of the match.
The playmaker tried a short ball early in the game for Grace after CYMS' defenders rushed out of the line and the Magpies' lock almost went over.
However, in the second half, Forbes would finally get their reward as Greenhalgh sent Grace through a hole to score and extend the Magpies' lead.
"They were shooting out of the line a little bit so we thought with the direct shape we'd be able to crack them," Greenhalgh said of the play.
"Jakey Grace is just a machine, he kept turning up all day and scored a couple of tries for us."
As well as captaining the side, Greenhalgh's goal-kicking was also on point as he nailed a clutch penalty goal following Grace's try to put his side up by 14 points.
While CYMS battled away, they couldn't get past Forbes as Greenhalgh's second penalty goal of the game sealed the win for the Magpies on full-time.
Forbes supporters rightfully flooded Apex Oval and Greenhalgh admitted Sunday's win was as good as any title win he has experienced.
"This feeling right now beats the last one but you'll never beat the first one," he said.
"This one is pretty special, I think a few of the boys retire after today so it's great to send them out on a high note."
Making the win even more special for Greenhalgh was the fact his father Cameron coaches the side and was emotional after the game.
It took a while for the Forbes halfback to find his father after the match but knew exactly what they would be getting up to during the few days after the win.
"I haven't seen him yet but we are going to have 1000 beers tonight," he said.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
