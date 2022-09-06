Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River level falling, but more rain forecast

Updated September 6 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:26am
The Lachlan River has fallen back to minor flood level at Jemalong and below the minor flood level at Cottons Weir as of Tuesday, but more rain is forecast. File picture.

The Lachlan River has fallen just below the moderate flood level at Jemalong Weir, and below the minor flood level at Cottons Weir.

