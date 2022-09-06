Lachlan River level falling, but more rain forecast

The Lachlan River has fallen just below the moderate flood level at Jemalong Weir, and below the minor flood level at Cottons Weir.
But the Bureau of Meteorology is warning renewed minor flooding is possible at Cottons Weir from Wednesday, with releases from Wyangala ramped up to more than 14,000 mega litres on Tuesday in anticipation of more rain.
The storage had been reduced to 94.62 per cent of its effective full storage by midday Tuesday.
Tuesday's Lachlan River flood bulletin says an earlier peak passed Cottons Weir Friday reaching 4.66m, the level dropping to 3.38m on Tuesday morning.
Cottons Weir has been at minor flood levels since August 17.
Jemalong Weir saw a 7.57m peak on Saturday morning, and was at 7.48m by midday Tuesday.
The area's been experiencing moderate flooding for six days and minor flooding since August 19.
Unfortunately the BOM is predicting more rainfall coming Forbes' way this Thursday, with a 95 per cent chance of 15 to 25mm on the forecast and most likely for the afternoon and evening.
Showers are expected to ease Friday afternoon so the team at the Advocate is hoping for the best for Forbes Show!
