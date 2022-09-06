Plenty to see and do at 2022 Forbes Show

Come one, come all, to the 2022 Forbes Show!
The rides and attractions are arriving, the pavilions are prepared for your entries, now it's over to you, Forbes.
Advertisement
A small group of dedicated volunteers has been hard at work this year to bring us our first Show since 2019, putting together a program with something for all from the animal nursery to live music and of course the fireworks.
"We're all buoyed and ready," PA and H President Janeen Coles said.
"We encourage the community to come along - there is plenty to see and do.
"It will be lovely to see everybody back."
It all gets under way Friday on the showgrounds and with the dog show on the adjacent Kennel Club grounds.
While no doubt the kids will be keen to check out the new showbag offering, bite into a dagwood dog or see if they're tall enough to ride the cha cha with their friends this year, the committee has also made every effort to provide a full program of entertainment.
"We have got free activities especially for kids - there's a whole room set up for them, right near the schoolwork, we've got our farmyard nursery," Ms Coles said.
There will be face painting and balloons from Rainbow Roses Entertainment, a reptile display and school performances.
Heading into Friday evening there's live music, performances by Kristen's Dance Studio, and then the daring Walter Whip and the Flames leading into the fireworks.
Inaugural Sydney Royal Young Woman Molly Wright from Peak Hill will officially open the Show from 6.30pm, our very first Forbes Show Young Woman will be sashed.
Saturday has yard dog trials, ute and car show, and more of all your Show favourites.
In addition to our Sideshow Alley favourites, the Ben Hall Shears will have under cover market stalls, the reptile show returns, there's live music with Shara Rose and cracking entertainment with Walter Whip and the Flames.
If you'd like to be considered for the junior boy and girl of the Show, put your name down at the Show office from 11.30am ... or perhaps you'd like to bring your pet along to be part of the pet show at 1.30pm?
The grand parade will take place at 2pm with harness racing to return to the track from 2.30pm.
Don't leave early, because the ute barrel racing starts at 3.30pm and the judges are also calling for entries in the best mullet competition.
Behind the scenes, there have been improvements to the showgrounds and facilities including the Ladies Auxiliary and secretary's office.
"The Commercial Pavilion has been relined and repainted ... it's a lot more light and airy in there," Ms Coles said.
Advertisement
Janeen grew up at Peak Hill and her family has been heavily involved in the local show for generations, she's delighted to be part of the Forbes PA and H Association now.
"I have always loved Shows, I just love seeing the community come together," she said.
She extended her thanks to our local schools for their support of the Show, particularly our secondary schools with Red Bend boarders swooping in to Spring clean on the weekend.
Pavilion entries do need to be delivered Wednesday or no later than 10am Thursday, make sure your check your sections through the Forbes Show NSW Facebook page, with Thursday set to be a big day of judging for the team.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but you can also pre-purchase online and use your NSW Parents vouchers if you haven't already.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.