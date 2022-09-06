Platypi U16s prove Forbes rugby future's in good hands

A lot can be said about this group of young men. Possibly the most underrated side in the Central West Zone, they are an age group with immense natural talent but more importantly they are a team with a great culture amongst them who are always eager to learn and improve, and with hearts the size of Pharlap.
Simply, they are a fabulous Rugby Union team and a joy to be a part of.
Advertisement
The 2022 season began with the coaching staff keen to avoid the slow starts of previous years, but with a belief that, had the last two seasons not been cut short with COVID cancellations, this team - against all odds and popular opinion - would have found their way to those respective grand finals and that this year they would finally get to prove it.
With the statistics of the year during the competition rounds standing at nine games for four wins and five losses (a season including of three bye rounds and one forfeit due to Central West placing that game in the school holidays) it would be easy to declare the season a fairly average one.
However, a quick peek behind the scenes tells the story of a team with a high level of representative rugby participation and an age group that has always suffered from a general lack of depth in playing numbers.
It cannot be overstated what a huge testament it is to the boys' character, determination, and belief to be able to get themselves to where they did.
With the finals series upon them, Mudgee were quickly dispatched in the first game, and a 'down to the wire' exciting win against a monstrous Dubbo Blue side in the second.
The dream was finally realised, and a Grand Final berth was in their grasp, facing off at Dubbo against an Orange Emus side that hadn't been beaten all year.
With a lightning quick, highly skilled backline and a forward pack full of virtually fully grown men, the confidence of the opposition was palpable, and the young Platypi found themselves with a mountain to climb.
The fight was on from the start, the Platypi leaving the Emus somewhat shell shocked by their tenacity, but the Emus still managed a 10-0 lead at the break.
With two early tries in the second half to the mighty Platypi and suddenly an amazing 12-10 lead to the underdogs, it was this writer's greatest joy of the season; watching our coaching counterparts on the opposing bench begin to squirm under a wave of panic, something they hadn't experienced all year.
The battle was firmly on with 20 minutes to go, and the Platypi fought hard, up to the task at every contest, often frustrating the Emus with their will to win and never say die attitude.
Alas, two late tries against the run of play by the slick Emus backline saw the score creep out to 24-12 when the final whistle was blown.
It is with great pride that we congratulate this great team of Platypi on their amazing season this year.
They have done themselves and their little town very proud displaying the type of spirit that will see them wear many successes in the future. Forbes Senior rugby is in good hands!
Lachlan "HAYNESY" Haynes (Prop/Second row)
A surprise package this season, a deep-throated bellow of "HAYNESY" could be heard from the sideline every time he would go on a rampaging run. The Grand Final was no exception, one of his best games.
Zac "Just throw it in straight!" Fraser (Hooker/Prop)
One of the favourites, tough and unrelenting. His unsung work and defence around the field is one of the keys to this teams' success.
Advertisement
Will "Stop eating Nan's treats" Moxey (Prop/Hooker)
With a horrific run of injuries, it was amazing Willy got on the field at all this season, and he really started to rip back into his old form. A couple of tries during the finals signalled Mox was back and we can't wait to see what he can do next year!
Tom "I'm never playing on the wing again" Nikolic (Second row)
Another surprise package this year, Tom moved from the backs to the forwards, a move we don't think he will look back on with regret. His work rate in tight was understated, and he always asked where he could improve. A great team player and a great attitude.
Oliver "Jeez, you run like your father" Walker (Second row/Back row)
Possibly one of the best talents Forbes Junior rugby has produced. When Ollie was on rep duty or injured, Forbes lost. He turned the finals game against Dubbo around on his own. Fabulous to watch, and a huge future.
Advertisement
William "Billy" Wilson (Flanker)
Part of the best back row in the competition and one of the great improvers this year, his work around the park and lineout was invaluable, he's pretty tough for a little bloke.
Harry "How's my hair?" Whitty (Backrow)
The Captain who led from the front. His leadership and value to this team is highly understated. His defence was unbelievable, with no backward step with the big oppositions. A mature guy with a big future in rugby.
Geordie "Where's Geordie?" Duncan (No 8 or anywhere you want him)
Another player who is one of the best products from Forbes Junior system. Geordie's athleticism and deceptive running and toughness would turn every game he was involved in. He's so good he was largely playing representative rugby this year, deservedly earning a spot in the Country team. A bloke you want on your team, and a bloke no one wants to play against. Well done on your success this year mate, the Boars may call but we think the Platypi is your home!
Advertisement
Toby "Go, Baby Corn!" Jarick (Halfback/Inside Centre)
A breakout year for Baby Corn, our halfback and vice-captain who was forced to play inside centre for most of theyear and did it admirably. His enormous defence and sniping runs were a feature, and a bloke you love to have beside you.
Paddy "I'd hate to be in the Ryan household in Grand Final week" Ryan (Five-Eighth)
Paddy is one of the blokes who is the back bone of the team, and when you lose him going into the finals it's the biggest blow a team could cop. For only a little bloke, he is as tough as nails, a sensational defender and a great leader within the team. He'll play in many Grand Finals in the future.
Jack "Can I play anywhere but wing?" Bryant (Halfback/Five eighth)
One half of our desperately needed Cowra connection, halfback and five-eighth replacement when Paddy was injured. Did an incredible job in the finals and a tough kid for a little bloke. Big future we think.
Advertisement
Lochlain "That bloody magpie" Farrelly (Wing/halfback)
Very impressed with Lochy this year. A great kid with a great attitude. If you had 15 of him as a coach you'd be very happy. Hurt his shoulder quite badly towards the end of but bravely played through it, even while being swooped by a magpie in the Dubbo final. Absolute champion.
Angus "I'm not playing inside centre ever again" Irvine (Prop/Inside centre)
Probably the most naturally gifted player in the entire club, let alone this team. Boo Boo moved from prop to inside centre when asked when the backs started falling apart and did it easily. We also have to remember this kid is eligible to play under 14's. Amazing talent with an enormous future and a pure joy to watch.
Chevez "I don't want a haircut" Norton (Outside centre)
The other half of our Cowra connection and we're very glad we had him. Chevez is a hard running, hard tackling centre who we designed a lot of our game plan around. You are welcome back to the Platypi anytime mate.
Advertisement
Beau "The Human Skewer" Stocks (Wing/outside centre)
A great season for Skewer, representing Central West and really coming of age for the Platypi. Many attacks hating seeing the sight of the human skewer, and with good reason. Scored some great tries this year too.
Jack "What do you mean the 'Deb Ball' is on?" Priest (Fullback)
A very well-balanced and elusive runner at fullback, Priesty's game has matured a lot this year and his work at the back saved the team from many dire circumstances this season. Also scored some spectacular tries.
Mykel "The Cobra" Coe (Prop/second row)
An amazing super sub and enormous improvement this year from the Condo Cobra. A real character and great team player
Advertisement
Jacob "Why's everyone chasing you?" Hogan (Backrow)
A huge improver this year, Jacob really enjoyed his rugby and his confidence improved, taking the ball up and making great metres for the team.
Braith "How many fingers am I holding up?" Drady (Centres/Wing/Fullback)
Braith was our super sub who we could put anywhere in the backline, very handy when there wasn't many of them. One of the better players on the field in the final round against Mudgee. Suffered a pretty serious head knock in the finals which saw him ruled out, and the team missed him terribly.
Charlie "Village" Spry (Prop)
One of the great improvers this year and a great go-to for the front row. Thought we lost him for the season with a bad head knock only to see him return in the Grand Final and score a try under the sticks. Amazing. A good bloke to have around the team too; with a quick wit and sharp tongue, we think he may need boxing lessons!
Advertisement
Jack "He's not on the list" Smythe (Under 14 super sub)
Jack came to us in the finals after the under 14's were knocked out and he scored one of the greatest tries in the finals against Dubbo. A special kid with a lot of talent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.