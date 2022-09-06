Platypi U16s prove Forbes rugby future's in good hands

Another player who is one of the best products from Forbes Junior system. Geordie's athleticism and deceptive running and toughness would turn every game he was involved in. He's so good he was largely playing representative rugby this year, deservedly earning a spot in the Country team. A bloke you want on your team, and a bloke no one wants to play against. Well done on your success this year mate, the Boars may call but we think the Platypi is your home!