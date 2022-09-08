Forbes Advocate

Players' dominance begins to show as Spring squash comp continues

By Drop Shot!
September 8 2022 - 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Cannon and Alex Doyle are all smiles as they size one another up for their squash match. Picture by Drop Shot!

Wednesday night August 31 

Danny Bilsborough, Jono Webb and Claire Bayley continue their dominance on their respective lines. George Falvey is back in action and Graham Coombes was a handy substitute.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.