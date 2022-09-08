Players' dominance begins to show as Spring squash comp continues

Danny Bilsborough, Jono Webb and Claire Bayley continue their dominance on their respective lines. George Falvey is back in action and Graham Coombes was a handy substitute.
Court one; D Bils v Cogswells 22-13, Danny v sub Graham Coombs 3-0, sub Greg Ridge v Jan Berger was a healthy four setter which Greg lost to Jan's clever ball placement. George Falvey v Kasey Kinsey 1-3, Jono Webb v Jackson Beaudin 3-0 and Luke Bilsborough v Cam Webb was 3-0 also.
Court two; Roaches v Webbs 18-10, Nathan v Louise no go, Ellie Cowhan v Marc Hardy 3-0, Hannah Nixon v Greg Ridge 3-2. Shannon Rath maintained the pace against Will Markwort but lost the crucial fourth set 12-15 and Clair Bayley v Max Ridge 3-0.
Court three; Benticks v Bayleys 13-15, sub Graham Coombs v Alex 3-2, Kim Chudleigh v sub Kasey Kinsey saw Kim find the shots to finnish 15-12, 15-10 and 15-12. Sam Rath v sub Claire Bayley 0-3 and Rachel Bilsborough v Harry Bilsboroughs 1-3.
Pipers lost to highest scorers Dawes 19-23 on court one where Darryn and Oli played spectacular squash, their split second timing and lightning reflexes held us spellbound for four exciting sets but Pipers won the final one. Brendon Allegri v Jake Shaw 0-3, sub Ben Barnard v Cam Toole 1-3, Neil Toole lost a big five set match to Ben Barnard, John Ridley v Jason Mallon 0-3 and Isaac Barnard v Steph Johnson 3-0.
Court two; J Krosses v Hornerys 18-20, Jay v Sam 3-1, Jono Cannon v Dan Bayley 1-3, Pete Cowhan v Beck Connell 0-3, Dennis Haynes v Graham Coombs 3-1 and Claire Bayley v George Falvey 1-3.
Court three; Millers v H Krosses 16-18, Lockie v Henry 3-0, sub Jono Cannon put pressure on Alex Doyle but Alex volleyed his way to the win 15-6, 15-14, 15-14, Max Ridley v Austen Brown 1-3, sub Isaac Barnard v Adam Chudleigh 0-3 and sub Claire Bayley v Beth Cannon 0-3.
Both nights; Team 6 plays 3, 4 plays 2, 1 plays 5.
