$1.4 million to build new Boyd Creek Bridge

The Boyd Creek Bridge is to be replaced with $1.4 million in NSW Government funding through the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said $49.25 million has been awarded to replace 34 timber bridges with concrete bridges across 21 Local Government Areas.
"Our government is getting on with the job of building infrastructure to better withstand extreme weather events and protect our supply chain," Mr Farraway said.
"We'll continue to work with councils across the rest of the state, many of which have been hit hard by natural disasters like floods to firm up the remaining bridges.
"With each bridge replaced, we're opening up more efficient routes for heavy vehicles from freight to the local school bus and RFS tankers.
"Improving access for freight companies helps them to reduce their operational costs, which will ultimately reduce costs for NSW families when buying the goods at the local supermarket."
Forbes Shire Council Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the funding would ensure that the Bridge would be completely reconstructed out of concrete and steel, guaranteeing families get home safely and that freight routes would be safeguarded from flooding in extreme weather events.
"Boyd Creek Bridge was built more than 70 years ago, with upgrades conducted more recently," she said.
"While it has served residents near Garema well, it has not kept up with rising length and weight of road trains.
"This funding will ensure the new bridge is built stronger to facilitate High Productivity Vehicles (HPVs) up to 36.5 metres, securing freight efficiency for agribusiness south of the Lachlan River and locking in routes for farmers and truck drivers.
"Freight operators will therefore have options when travelling to and from Forbes, especially during natural disasters.
"It is fantastic that the NSW Government is investing in stronger and permanent infrastructure in regional NSW with bridges and roads that will keep motorists moving around the Central West for generations to come."
A total of $290 million has already been awarded to councils under Round 1 of Fixing Country Bridges to replace more than 400 timber structures across 54 LGAs across the state.
The outcome of all other eligible applications submitted in Round 2 of the Fixing Country Bridges Program is expected to be announced towards the end of 2022.
