$1.4 million to build new Boyd Creek Bridge

September 7 2022 - 9:00pm
Upper House MP Sam Farraway with Forbes Shire Councillor Brian Mattiske. Picture supplied.

The Boyd Creek Bridge is to be replaced with $1.4 million in NSW Government funding through the Fixing Country Bridges Program.

